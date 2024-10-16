Software Engineer
2024-10-16
Role Description
BrightBid is a rapidly growing AdTech company using the best of AI and human expertise to create Google Ads recommendations for businesses and help drive customer acquisition. Combined with BrightBid's marketing and sales expertise, its AI- and human-led offering enables companies to compete, seeing at least a 35% increase in results on average. Founded in 2020, BrightBid is well in the top 10% of the fastest growing SaaS companies globally, and has achieved over 500,000 conversions for its 400+ customers.
We are a startup and we are looking for people who love building stuff.
We are now hiring for the Software Engineer role to join our engineering team and help us develop and maintain the BrightBid product offerings in a fast paced startup environment.
You will be part of our growing tech team which consists of multiple engineering teams as well as a product team.
About YouWe're a great match if:
You are an ambitious, social, and self going software professional who thrives on challenges.
You value teamwork and actively share your skills, knowledge, and experiences to help others grow.
You take full ownership of entire systems, from development through to production, ensuring every layer-from infrastructure to application-operates cohesively and reliably.
Preferred Qualifications
5+ years of experience and proven track recordin similar roles
Soldid Knowledge and understanding of Python and Node.js development
Solid experience in creating and working with REST APIs and using ORM frameworks
A firm grasp of relational databases and SQL, we use PostgreSQL
Proficiency in cloud infrastructure in either AWS (preferably), Google Cloud, or Azure, alongside hands-on experience with Docker and Kubernetes or other container orchestration tools.
An understanding of frontend concepts and technologies
Why BrightBid
We're a fast paced company with a yearly growth of 400% since the foundation
Wellness allowance
All the tools you need to succeed in this role, phones, Macbooks, monitors and more if necessary
AWs and kickoffs with the team
Free breakfast at the office
An amazing team with high energy!
