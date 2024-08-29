Software Engineer
Techster Solutions AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-08-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techster Solutions AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Växjö
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 3+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
Assignment Description
Our client in the automotive industry is currently seeking a Software Engineer.
The Function & Control team is responsible for the development of seat functions. The HW Safety team is one of the four teams within Function & Control and is part of the Vehicle Tophat unit within our client's R&D division.
The team's purpose is to create the next generation of seat functions as well as improve the current solutions. They also handle quality issues, running changes, and model year updates for the seat function ECUs, including both supplier software and in-house software management. The team is on an exciting and challenging journey toward electrification and digitalization, driven by a passion for people, sustainability, and the desire to create a superior driving experience.
The team has complete ownership of its components, from concept to industrialization. They consist of four diverse teams working closely across the entire product development chain. The environment is warm and friendly, with team members supporting each other. The role is varied and will enhance your knowledge of seat functions and your skills in design, project planning, sourcing, verification, and analysis.
Main Responsibilities:
Collaborate closely with your team, design engineers, interfacing teams, suppliers, purchasing, manufacturing engineers, and other stakeholders to ensure that seat functions meet customer expectations.
Lead the cross-functional team in the development of seat products for future cars, ensuring they meet time, technical, and cost requirements.
Engage in strategic development plans, design templates, benchmarking, innovation, and advanced engineering.
Be responsible for component time, technical aspects, and cost optimization.
Continuously optimize and improve to balance cost, weight, performance, and quality.
Manage supplier contacts.
Determine and maintain the technical design within the given architectural guidelines.
Secure data in all relevant systems (e.g., Pecca Procost, KDP).
Ensure that work is delivered according to specified timing, acceptance criteria, and definitions.
Required Qualifications:
Full knowledge and ability to work independently in the client's Product Development Processes, Systems, and Tools (e.g., KDP, Pecca Procost, VPC, TcE).
Experience as a Task Leader (GDL/KU) within the client's organization or the automotive industry.
Experience working with suppliers and in an international environment.
Project management skills.
Self-organizing.
Technical university degree or equivalent practical experience.
Excellent English skills (written and spoken).
Meritorious:
Documented experience in hardware/software development.
Desired Attributes:
Flexibility.
Strong communication skills.
Courageous team player.
Good at networking.
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techster Solutions AB
(org.nr 559163-1659) Arbetsplats
Techster Solutions Kontakt
Tufan Göker tufan@techstersolutions.se Jobbnummer
8868508