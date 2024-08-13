Software Engineer
2024-08-13
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
Would you like to influence and craft the technical strategy that enables Volvo Cars to grow and reach our goal of being an electric car company by 2030?
Great, then we would like you to join our Cluster as a Senior Frontend Engineer with experience!
The Customer Care and Support is a part of the Commercial Digital group, and our mission is to provide our customers with a personalized, hassle-free, and cost-efficient care and support experience. We support the rest of the organization in using this knowledge to attend to the customers in the best possible way.
We're looking for someone to support us in crafting a high-quality ecosystem that spans multiple product teams and clusters. We have only just begun this journey in earnest, and you'll be joining us at a time when you can really have a great impact and contribute to setting the tone for the next chapter in our company's history!
What you'll do
You will be innovating our customer experience with a focus on building frontend applications primarily using Typescript and Javascript. We use mainly Node, NextJS and React. We also use GraphQL for our api's. We deploy our applications in Kubernetes and AWS, using tools like GitHub Actions, Argo CD among others.
You will collaborate closely with designers and frontend engineers within a product team and with backend engineers in separate teams. Your primary objective will be to enhance and optimize our customers' self-resolution experience within the customer care domain.
You and your skills
We believe that you...
* Are a very experienced frontend engineer who's worked on and been responsible for several products / applications in the past
* Have a solid understanding of Javascript, Typescript, React, NextJS and Node.
* Have a solid understanding of CSS and HTML.
* Have knowledge of GraphQL.
* Know how to quantify problem, e.g. use SLO/SLI to drive improvement
* Knowledge in hosting and monitoring of applications. Be able to identify bottlenecks and optimize performance, scalability and so on
* Are able to convert business requirement to technical design and concrete tasks
* Have a strong grasp of complex application logic and industry best practices
* To be effective in this role, you need to take charge as well as be a collaborator. You should have the ability to drive and create commitment.
We offer our employees great benefits such as:
* Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life
* At Volvo Car Group, all new parents with one year's permanent service now receive 24 weeks of parental leave, paid at 80 percent of their base pay. The policy is for everyone - whether you're a designer or a plant operator, whether you work in Sweden, China, or the USA. Read more here: https://group.volvocars.com/careers/family-bond-by-volvo-cars
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions
* An annual allowance to spend on your health and wellbeing Ersättning
