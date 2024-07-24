Software Engineer
Our client in the automotive industry needs to strengthen one of their teams with a senior embedded software developer. For this position, you must have several years of experience in software development with C/C++, real-time OS, Linux, and design patterns.
About the role:
Develop control models for cabin climate control.
Develop unit tests for new functionalities and maintain previously created unit tests.
Calibrate the models based on climatic wind tunnel or real-world testing and subjective evaluations of the climate.
Participate in climatic wind tunnel testing.
Participate in on road testing in cold, mild, and warm climate. Many times outside Sweden.
Be part of a team of engineers that strive to deliver great climate experience for the customer.
Perform analysis of faults and complaints from the field.
Key Qualifications:
Academic background with Msc or Bsc level.
Good knowledge of thermodynamics. Knowledge of HVAC system or AC system is a plus.
Knowledge of software creation using Simulink / TargetLink.
Knowledge of Etas calibration tools - INCA, MDA.
Git and Gerrit experience.
Basic knowledge of diagnostics (UDS).
Experience with Vector tools like CANalyzer or CANoe.
Experience of vehicle testing and test planning.
Understanding of software testing on unit level.
Good communication skills in English.
