Software Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
You will work in a small, cross-functional, empowered team. It is expected that you contribute to all stages in the development process, from creating requirements to putting code in production. This means that you need to be able to work with solutions independently, as well as in a team. You will build brand new, modern digital solutions and you will work with existing solutions.
You will be responsible for safeguarding a top-notch code quality, we expect that you participate and contribute to the DevOps practices and continuous improvements and to be part of the Developer Community of practice.
You and your skills
You are an experienced developer, who has worked with a micro service architecture. It is important that you are passionate about what you do, have a high interest in keeping up with current best practices & know and care about sound engineering practices like continuous delivery and emphasis on automated testing to support production ready code every day.
* You are passionate about crafting clean code & are experienced working with modern infrastructure and tools.
* You are comfortable mentoring and leading your peers and passionate about problem solving issues & are experienced working with agile software development methods like scrum.
* You are experienced and comfortable to collaborate directly with end-users when developing new functions and features.
* You have experience with .net, C#, Angular, Service Fabric, Azure cloud services, Git and Azure DevOps.
* You have advanced experience in cloud services and experience in setting up CI/CD pipelines. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "72000-42659289". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Craig Schlebusch 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8792452