Software Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-07-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
C++ Developer Diagnostics
Let's create the future together.
The future belongs to those empowered by a great idea and can carry it out. At Volvo Cars, we aim to provide freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way. Do you want to be part of creating a safe, reliable, and secure software platform for our future Volvo models?
This is us.
Volvo Cars has an ambition to expand its in-house software development. At the Department of Core System Software, we are part of this ambition. Our teams are building the next-generation high-performance in-vehicle compute cluster, designed to host different vehicle applications, stretching from basic vehicle state machines to advanced active safety and unsupervised autonomous drive functionalities. This compute cluster will be launched in our coming generation of pure electric and self-driving Volvo models. Our task is to create safe, reliable, and secure software that serves as a platform for our stakeholders and partners to deploy and innovate their applications.
Our multi-core architecture includes high-performance (HP) systems on a chip (SoC), providing a framework for current and future services. We are now looking for experienced software development engineers with a genuine problem-solving attitude to strengthen our software development organization.
What you 'll do?
In our part of the R&D, we develop the base software for the Core Computer. We do that to provide computational power and enable successful application integration. Our teams work in an agile manner to be able to quickly adjust to changing requirements. We work with a state-of-the-art embedded multiprocessor environment from Nvidia including hypervisors, Linux, QNX, Rust, and other modern technologies.
In this team, we develop the Diagnostic communication stack for our Core Platform. It includes DoIP gateway, CAN gateway, ODB/UDS services, diagnostic firewall, interfaces to customer application diagnostics and diagnostic monitors. A typical workday can consist of any combination of feature and platform development including tests, system test development, requirement management, system design, and more.
What do we offer?
Everything we do starts with people, and we want to be the employer of choice where people make a difference. We encourage and support our people to a happy and healthy lifestyle - whether mental, physical, or social wellbeing. Therefore, we invest in our facilities, providing excellent collaboration areas, offering both proactive health benefits and a safe working environment, and we drive an inclusive working culture where our teams have fun every day.
You will be offered possibilities to develop your competence and you will have possibilities to grow your contributions in our organization over time.
Location: Gothenburg
Want to know more? We hope so.
We'd love to receive and review your application. To apply, please register your profile at our career site and attach your application documents as soon as possible since recruitment is ongoing.
Please note that applications by e-mail will not be accepted due to GDPR. As we use our channels for recruitment, we respectfully but strictly decline to be contacted for any offer of recruitment assistance from external companies.
Do you fit the profile?
We think you are a software engineer with experience in C++/14. We want to work with you who have a keen interest in programming and in modern programming languages. You are a self-driven and proactive team player with high ambitions. You are curious, always eager to learn, and have an innovative mindset. You care about people, and you like to take responsibility for getting things done.
Apart from being a senior embedded developer in C++14, we would like to see that you have a good understanding and experience of ISO14229-1.
We would like you to have experience in software development, working with real-time, fault-tolerant, safe, and secure application frameworks. Fluency in spoken and written English is required. You embrace agile and a continuous improvement mindset.
To qualify for the role, it is required that you are familiar with several of the following areas:
• C++14 or later
• Real-time software e.g., Linux, QNX or similar POSIX RTOS
• Communication protocol (UDP, TCP, CAN)
• CMAKE
• GIT/Gerrit Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "71632-42646164". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Oriana Gracia 0735504620 Jobbnummer
8782470