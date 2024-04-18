Software Engineer
2024-04-18
Founded in 2016, Einride became the first company in the world to deploy a cab-less autonomous electric vehicle on a public road (Sweden, 2019). In 2022, we were the first to successfully operate such a vehicle on a US public road. Today our award-winning technology has been launched across 8 countries (and counting). Our clients are some of the world's biggest shippers, including Fortune 500 companies.
Software Engineer
You will be working in the autonomous vehicle product organization creating a new kind of system that will enable cost effective sustainable freight.
As a software engineer at Einride, you'll be joining a top talent team of ambitious, creative, kind-hearted people who challenge conventional thinking, think big, and aim for zero.
Job Description
Join an ambitious, highly motivated team in implementing a full-stack solution for autonomous, electric transport.
Work across the whole tech stack, from vehicle to cloud, designing and building simple, efficient and scalable solutions to challenging problems.
Primary languages and technologies: Software development in Go, C and Rust on Linux. Backend development and data engineering on Google Cloud Platform.
Requirements
You have a breadth of experience in software engineering, and you constantly push yourself to improve your skills and understand new concepts and domains.
You are comfortable assuming the role of teacher and mentor to level up the skills of those around you.
You are driven, self-directed, and want to work in a high-paced start-up environment.
You are used to driving architectural change where needed.
You have been driving recruitment to meet the organization's technical goals.
Ideally you also bring
Recent experience of working with a modern toolchain in a software company.
You have deep experience with Einride specific tools such as golang, rust, linux, big query.
At Einride, we are innovators, building solutions the world has never seen before - but urgently needs. That's why we take action, and it's why we are always eager to be challenged. We know that our best innovations come from having a diverse mix of people, including those of different experiences, career paths, and walks of life. By coming together and sharing our perspectives openly - by disagreeing, discussing, and committing - we deliver greater impact. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-28
E-post: nina.ritzen@einride.tech Omfattning
