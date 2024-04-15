Software Engineer
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40+ countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Forming part of the Biotechnology segment at Danaher, we bring together dedicated technical expertise and talent to develop the next generation of life-changing therapeutics. Our software products are essential cornerstones for the success of our BioPharma instruments.
We are looking for a Software Engineer to work with our Biacore Software team within the Protein Research R&D department. The team consists of 11 employees at our site in Uppsala. The Biacore Software team works to develop and maintain the software products for our Biacore Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) systems including embedded operating system, embedded software and the Biacore Insight software platform. In addition to instrument control functionality, the Biacore Insight software platform also contains a machine learning module for data evaluation that helps our customers to analyze the data for the molecular interactions in an efficient way.
What you'll do:
In the role as Software Engineer at Cytiva, you will work together with your team in a dynamic and agile environment. You will bring valuable software expertise to the team and work closely with colleagues from other areas such as Technical Writers, UX and Application Specialists, Hardware Developers and Product Managers.
You will be involved in the entire development process, from requirements management, implementation and testing to verification and strive to automate more levels of testing.
Tasks include:
Analyzing, designing, and developing new features in our products.
Develop Windows application software in C# .NET Framework, SQL.
DevOps tools like Azure DevOps or GitHub Actions.
Support our customer support team with technical expertise and participate in technical investigations.
The essential requirements of the job include:
We are looking for someone who has the drive and passion for technology development with multiple years of experience. To be successful in this role, we believe that you are engaged by new challenges, curious about new technology, confident in your skills and enjoy working together to achieve results.
We are looking for someone who:
Has a university degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science or equivalent experience.
Working experience in developing Windows application using C#.NET framework, SQL.
Experience or knowledge of Visual Studio and automated GUI testing.
Communicates fluently in speech and writing in both Swedish and English.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Biotechnology/Life Sciences industry.
QMS and Documentation Practices.
Machine learning, Python.
At Cytiva we believe in designing a better, more sustainable workforce. We recognize the benefits of flexible, hybrid working arrangements for eligible roles and are committed to providing enriching careers, no matter the work arrangement. This position is eligible for a hybrid work arrangement in which you can work part-time at the Company location identified above and part-time remotely from your home. Additional information about this hybrid work arrangement will be provided by your interview team. Explore the flexibility and challenge that working for Cytiva can provide.
Interview and selection will happen continuously, and the opening can be filled before last day of application, May 5th. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Umme Zakira at umme.zakira@cytiva.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
At Danaher we bring together science, technology and operational capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life. Our global teams are pioneering what's next across Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Biotechnology and beyond. For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
