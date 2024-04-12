Software Engineer
Aira Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aira Group AB i Stockholm
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Clean-energy tech leads to a positive global transformation. Heating homes contribute to 15% of Europe's CO2 emissions. Switching to sustainable solutions offers households a way to achieve net-zero emissions.
Aira's mission is to advance the next generation of home energy solutions, creating intelligent, sustainable homes for a meaningful impact. Starting with innovative heat pumps, it will evolve into a comprehensive, intelligent clean energy-tech system and include dynamic electrical tariffs, cutting-edge home solar systems, and advanced battery storage solutions.
Founded in 2022 with already 400 employees and growing, Aira aims to drive the clean energy revolution. We are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and our factory in Poland brings these innovations to life, with operating markets in the UK, Italy, and Germany.
About the role
Our Expansion Team is hiring a Software Engineer to help us create web and digital applications that allow our customers to make informed decisions on how to improve the sustainability of their homes. You will help develop the features and applications that ensure a seamless customer journey from the moment the customer has heard of our product to the point of installation.
The Acquisition Area consists of 4 product teams focused on different areas:
Conversion, specializing in driving sales by efficiently turning leads into customers and effectively communicating our value proposition
Expansion, guiding the customer through the process from receiving a first solution estimate to an installed product in their home
Solution design, focusing on developing the tools needed to deliver an optimal energy solution
Installations planning, focusing on developing the tools needed to guarantee a smooth installation
As our Software Engineer, you will actively participate in ongoing discussions, have a close collaboration with designers and other areas, write clean and scalable code, analyze and optimize User Experience, and much more related to the part our users see and interact with.
What characterizes us as a team:
A senior team where everyone has a lot of experience to bring to the table
A cross-functional team setup where developers work closely with designers and product people
An open mindset where we trust each other to make decisions
A will to try new ways of working. Sometimes we get it right and sometimes we agree that it might not have been our brightest idea
Team lunch at least once a week
What you bring to the team
Solid experience with product-driven software development and agile environments
Experience with React & Typescript
Experience with automated testing
We would also appreciate it if you have experience with or knowledge of some of the following:
Rapid growth journeys (start-ups, scale-ups, new environments)
Next.js
CMS integration
Component libraries
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
Enjoy the flexibility of our hybrid work model and discover our brand-new office at Norra Stationsgatan 93 in Stockholm. Conveniently located near public transport, with Sankt Eriksplan subway station just a few minutes walk away.
Aira leads in the next generation of Energy. We are driven by our belief that the power of diversity fuels innovation. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to join our team, united in our mission to create a better future for society and the planet. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aira Group AB
(org.nr 559352-3649)
Norra Stationsgatan 93 C (visa karta
)
113 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8608841