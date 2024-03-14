Software Engineer
2024-03-14
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
This is what your new colleagues do
At Core System Platform we are building a high-performance computer-in-the-car architecture. We are leaders in the paradigm shift that is happening in the car industry. A key for enabling innovation within areas such as Autonomous Drive, Advanced Connectivity, and Machine Learning. Our mission is to create a vehicle computer platform using the latest technologies and the latest chip technology in combination with more traditional car signaling technologies. We are dedicated to delivering platform functions to simplify application development to create a safe, reliable, and secure platform solution within Volvo Cars for increased innovation and speed.
Within the Core System Platform the Vehicle Interface Unit (VIU) team is responsible for the creation and deployment of a system that handles the routing of all car signals from CAN and LIN into Ethernet towards the core compute units. Here, we're looking for a software test engineer. Location is Gothenburg.
What you'll do
As a software test engineer for this position, you will:
• Create and maintain automated black box tests for automotive embedded software using Vector environment.
• Perform system fault tracing together with different knowledge groups
• Extent and improve existing CI/CD infrastructure owned by team
• Participate in the requirement creation process ensuring that the requirements are testable
• Analyzing errors using multimeters, oscilloscopes, or diagnostic tools to check frames on various communication bus systems
• Carrying out SW updates on the ECUs
• Supporting the different work groups & and stakeholders with joining the test sessions on the rig/boxcar
• Work in a highly empowered agile team that is responsible for creating everything from requirements and software architecture to implementation and test
Who you'll bring
We want to work with those of you who have a keen interest in modern computing technologies and want to work in an evolving industry and take part in the paradigm shift that is now happening in the car industry. You like solving problems together with others. You are a customer-oriented person who enjoys being part of a team where you take the initiative and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries.
You and your skills
For this position the following skills are needed:
• System fault tracing on embedded systems
• You have a very good knowledge of Automotive Ethernet with UDP/TCP and CAN/LIN communication protocols
• You know diagnostics protocols such as UDS and DoIP
• You worked with tools such as CANoe/CANalyzer
• You have programming skills in CAPL, C/C++
• Writing automated tests of embedded systems
• You are fluent in spoken and written English
The following are meritorious, but not a must:
• You have skills in requirement review and test design
• You have worked in a continuous integration environment
• You have been working with automotive system architecture
• Curious and passionate person with a knack for problem-solving deep-dive
• You are an excellent networker and surely cross-functional with great communication skills
How to learn more and apply
Are you curious yet and maybe have some questions? Please contact hiring manager at Ola.Neckling@Volvocars.com. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact malgorzata.dziczek@volvocars.com
