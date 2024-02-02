Software Engineer
2024-02-02
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who We Are:
At Volvo Cars, we are on a mission to bring bold digital visions to life, striving to lead in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem that simplifies our customers' lives. We are in search of curious and creative individuals who share our passion for innovative thinking. Our commitment is to change the world through groundbreaking ideas and technologies that redefine the automotive experience.
Who You Are:
As a Senior System Engineer specializing in HIL development, we are seeking an individual with a B.Sc/M.Sc in Electronic, Mechatronic, or a related field, coupled with a minimum of 5 years of experience in systems such as brakes, steering, suspension, or electric drive. Your proficiency in tools like Matlab/Simulink, simulation methods, and experience with vehicle dynamic models make you an ideal candidate. You bring a structured approach and possess the ability to educate and guide others effectively. If you hold experience with dSPACE products and have a driver's license, it's a significant advantage. As a team player with a problem-solving mindset, you are poised to contribute actively and proactively to our dynamic work environment.
What You Will Do:
In this role, you will serve as a key member of Complete HIL Operations, responsible for the systemization and operation of our Complete Vehicle HILs, with a focus on new platforms and cars. Working within the Complete Software Integration and Release department, your responsibilities include guiding a team of developers with requirements, system solutions, and direction to create a cohesive test environment. Your role extends to conceptual changes and updates concerning hardware, software, and architecture. Utilizing tools such as dSPACE, Vector products, Matlab/Simulink, Python, GIT/Gerrit, you will actively contribute to integration tests and more in-depth functional tests on a system level. Ersättning
