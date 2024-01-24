Software Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Software Engineer
What we offer?
In our cluster Quality & Compliance, a part of Engineering Digital, we are now hiring one Software Engineer in the Product Certification team.
What you'll do
As a Software Engineer you enable product success by working as a liaison among different stakeholders to understand the customer benefits and needs, and by supporting backlog refinement in accordance with the Product Owner's and the team's agenda. You will be part of the whole development lifecycle, not only the actual implementation of code. You work with focus on value creation and an excellent user experience.
Who are you?
You are flexible, a team player and have excellent communication and documentation skills.
You have a positive attitude and are a supportive person to your colleagues.
You find problem solving interesting and you have a growth mindset.
You are eager to learn from your colleagues and also teach what you know.
You establish trust and are transparent with your work.
Collaboration comes natural to you, and you involve and engage stakeholders to be able to deliver the best suited solutions for every situation.
Your Skills
We are looking for a creative and driven Software Engineer with some years of experience in building cloud-native web applications using React/Angular, .NET Core and Azure cloud. Domain Design, API-Design and Cloud Architecture is a plus.
Required Qualifications
• Master's degree or equivalent combination of education and some years of work experience
• Knowledge of Scrum, ability to write features and stories in an effective format
• Ability to pinpoint value creating activities in relation to a vision
• Analytical Skills - Ability to conceptualize and visualize gathered information in a structured and pedagogic way
• Critical thinking and problem solving.
• Ability to evaluate and examine a situation from different parties' perspectives so that everyone involved understands and then holistically
create a base for decision making
• Ability to understand customer/end user needs and then turn them into backlog items that enables the team delivery
• Experience in UX Process and User journey's is a plus
• Experience and technical knowledge in React/Angular (TypeScript), .NET Core (C#) and SQL
• Experience in creating CI/CD pipelines
• Experience in test driven development and test automation
• Experience with web development (backend and frontend) and MS Azure cloud.
• Experience in designing enterprise applications
• Integrating data from various back-end services and databases
• Writing well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices
• Participate in software release and post-release activities
• Experience in agile methodologies (DevOps, project management, organizing backlog and tasks)
Beneficial qualifications
• Hands-on experience in the car industry is a plus.
How To Learn More And Apply
Does this sound interesting? We welcome your application with CV and cover letter! If you have any questions regarding the process you are welcome to contact Recruiter Keerthi Veeraraghavan at keerthi.veeraraghavan@volvocars.com
