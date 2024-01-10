Software Engineer
Anyfin is a fintech company based in Stockholm. We provide smart tools that help put financial power back in the hands of the people - where we believe it belongs. Everything we do is based on one vision: to improve the world's financial health.
So far, we've helped Swedes and Finns save millions by refinancing expensive consumer credits. But we aim higher. New markets, new tools, new products and new ways of improving people's financial situation. This means we need more brains and hearts. More people as passionate as we are. We hope this could be you!
As a Software Engineer at Anyfin you will be joining a diverse and fast-paced startup environment with co-workers who are as motivated, helpful and open to change as you are. You'll be joining a team with a mix of senior, mid level and junior developers where there are a lot of possibilities both to learn and to help others by sharing your knowledge. You will be part of building something truly big from the ground up where no day will be the same.
What you will do:
You'll be using Python as your main tool.
You will work with the core financial data that enables our business and be part of building something truly big, where no day will be the same.
Actively contribute to the system and product design - an open and curious mind is key.
Translate business requirements to technical implementations for our Python based systems.
Work closely and cooperate with our Data Scientists, Data Engineers, and Business Analysts.
Always looking for ways to take Python standards at Anyfin to the next level.
Who you are:
You have a genuine passion for continuous learning and a limitless curiosity for exploring promising opportunities. You're not afraid to shake things up, involving people with various backgrounds to reach for the best possible outcome. You can effectively prioritize and deliver important and time-sensitive projects within specified timelines. Launching to production energizes you, while you proactively think about how to bring things to the next level.
In addition, we believe you possess:
You have a solid knowledge of Python and love working with it.
Given the nature of the job, attention to detail and an urge to create solid, reliable solutions are key.
You have an open mind and like people for what they are (yes, this belongs in the formal requirements section).
We're building the foundations of something truly big, so it's extra important that you write clean and readable code.
It is a plus if you have been working in the financial sector and have a degree in computer science but not a must.
It is also a plus if you are comfortable with JavaScript.
Experience in accounting or financial data and systems is also a plus but not a requirement.
Exposure to cloud technologies, with knowledge of GCP being advantageous.
We value a workplace where everyone is respected for who they are, no matter their gender, age, sexual orientation or religion. We hope you do too :)
