Software engineer
Worldfavor AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Worldfavor AB i Stockholm
We're on a mission to help every company in the world transform to sustainable business practices. Join us!
Worldfavor is all about making sustainable business mainstream. In a nutshell, we are a global digital platform for easily accessing and sharing sustainability information. The platform today connects 25 000 businesses in over 130 countries (and counting!). Our SaaS solution is used by global leading companies as well as many of the largest companies in the Nordics. Ahead lies an exciting growth journey towards becoming the market leader and expanding internationally.
Who are you?
• You have an engineering mindset and you like to have fun.
• You want to adapt and recommend new ideas or technologies for both frontend and backend.
• You try to make the world better with code.
• You believe that communication is key to grow a team stronger.
• You like to contribute to the decision making process.
What is required?
• 2+ years of development experience. The specific languages are not super important, but we do work with React on the frontend and C#/.Net on the backend.
• Proficient knowledge of Git workflow.
• A design and architecture mindset with a drive to find solutions to new problems.
• A communicative approach to enable collaboration within the team.
What is nice to have?
• Experience with Azure, Kubernetes & Docker.
• Experience in React, C#/.NET specifically.
• A genuine technical interest and that you stay up to date with new technologies which could make our products better
Common to all team members at Worldfavor - that we also expect from you - is that we are ambitious, unpretentious, have a "can-do attitude", while being motivated by shaping a more sustainable world. We recruit, work and promote by our core values:
• We make impact
• We take ownership
• We always evolve
• We're in it together
• We believe anything is possible
Worldfavor offers you: An opportunity to join a fast-growing company early on and enjoy an exciting journey and career development as the company scales.
• A possibility to join our team from anywhere located within Europe
• Working with a product that "wow" customers, and truly makes the world a better place
• A competitive salary
• Occupational pension
• 6 week's paid vacation
• Health benefits
• A flexible, dynamic, and playful company culture, where each person has an important part in a fun-loving and supportive team
Sounds like we're a match? Apply by clicking below and sending us your cover letter together with your LinkedIn-profile or CV. We accept applications in both Swedish and English. Look forward to getting to know you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Worldfavor AB
(org.nr 556754-8689), http://www.worldfavor.com Arbetsplats
Worldfavor Jobbnummer
8357825