Software Engineer
2023-10-29
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we offer
The Connected Experience organization within R&D includes Remote Functions, Connectivity and Car Cloud Platform, Infotainment Platform, Applications and Data & Diagnostics. Our vision and strategy are to maximize the attractiveness of owning and using a Volvo, make all cars connected and provide a continuously enhanced experience for both new and existing cars.
Our mission within the Department, Car Cloud Platform and Remote Functions, is to enable remote functions globally to contribute to the overall connected experience. We build, provide, and operate a highly secure run-time ecosystem for functions and applications serving our connected cars, and their users.
What you will do
In the new domain of digital key and approach the phone will become the primary key for your car. This adds high demands on the team of developers. Here we are looking for a senior developer who can help us build embedded code for our approach software that aims to predict if the user will use the car or not based on UWB localization data and other data inputs. The goal is to prepare the car before the customer enters the car, to provide the best possible user experience. Our solution aims for the enhanced user experience. The tasks will also include development of a secure NFC card access system as well as coding for the digital key.
Common tasks will involve:
* Writing maintainable, clean, and efficient production code in C (for low power Autosar nodes) and C++ (for high power nodes)
* Analyzing approach data and developing classification algorithm(s) for approach
* Maintaining code quality by performing code review, writing unit tests, and static code analysis
* Develop/maintain our software build and delivery pipelines.
* Writing automated integration test cases in Python and Robot Framework
You and your background
You are an experienced developer with at least a couple of years of experience as a developer, this is not your first rodeo. You have a quality mindset and sees CI as an integral part of being a developer. Knowledge and hands on experience of automotive industry is a big plus for us. Understanding of radio and wireless will be a bonus when looking into the system design that we develop.
This role is challenging and rewarding. You will need to be structured in very firm way and also be able to execute on requirements and also help in defining the work to be planned and implemented.
In particular, you will work with the following tasks
Mandatory background:
* You have worked with embedded software development for a few years and are confident in your role where you create simple and scalable software.
* Professional experience in C
* Version control with Git or similar
* Confident in doing code reviews and writing unit tests
* Relevant education, BSc or higher or equivalent professional career
Beneficial background:
* Professional experience in C++
* Writing code following MISRA guidelines
* Python, Jenkins, Gerrit, Robot Framework, SonarQube, CMake, Compilers
* Knowledge of optimization and classification algorithms
* Experience in working with encrypted and authenticated data
Personal qualities
* Team player with strong collaboration skills
* Good communication skills; the ability to share results verbally as well as in writing in a clear, concise manner to both technical specialists and people without technical knowledge
* Structured and analytical way of taking on tasks and performing on a daily basis in a result oriented way
How to learn more and apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? Welcome with your application by submitting your resume via the link below. For questions about the position, please contact Peter Nyberg (peter.nyberg.2@volvocars.com
). For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Neha Mehta (neha.mehta@volvocars.com
