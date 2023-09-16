Software Engineer
2023-09-16
POSITION: Test Engineer - System Software
PLACEMENT: Mölnlycke
TIME OF HIRE:
2023-10-01 - 2024-03-31
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Develop and maintain Product Test plan according to the strategy. Identify test scenarios based on Product Requirements.
Setting requirements and creating automated test scripts according to requirements and strategy. Perform manual tests for the
Product according to the Product Test Plan. Monitor automated test pipeline for test results. Create Test Reports, including
summarizing test results and recommendation for stakeholders. Setup and manage the Product Specific Target System and Testenvironment.
QUALIFICATIONS:
• Must-have competence/experience
• Technical education at Master or Bachelor level
• Have 5 years or more professional experience working with software testing.
Excellent knowledge and hands-on experience in testing C#, ASP.net based web applications, softwaretesting life cycle.
Good knowledge in microservice architecture
Good experience in creating test plans and reports.
Good experience in Test automation
Fluent in English both oral and written.
• Good-to-have competence
Experience of Scrum way of working
Experience in different frameworks for test automation
Experience using Azure DevOps for planning, test case management and CI environment
• Personal skills
Excellent people skills and able to deal with a multinational and multicultural environment.
Drives Results - Consistently achieving results, even under tough circumstances.
Accurate
Manages Complexity - Making sense of complex, high quantity, and sometimes contradictory information to Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-16
E-post: kalid.yunus@hookkoo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839)
435 35 MÖLNLYCKE Kontakt
Kalid Yunus kalid.yunus@hookkoo.com Jobbnummer
8118228