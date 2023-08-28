Software engineer
At Tele2 we have a vision to enable a society of unlimited possibilities. We strive for circular economy, innovation, diversity and to protect children online. Now, we are looking for a senior java developer to join our B2C billing team. We are proud that our company is built on the courage and strength to challenge everything that others take for granted. We are driven by an absolute belief that things can always be done better by acting fearlessly and challenging how things can and should be done. We take great pride in our role of delivering customer value by being Reliable, Insight Driven and Collaborative - it is called the Tele2 Way. We focus on simplicity in every task we undertake, and aim to create unlimited possibilities beyond expectations.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a senior java developer, you will be part of a team that develops and maintains the core
solutions within CRM and Billing. You will contribute to constantly improving our code base using modern technologies like Java 17 and Kubernetes. We are working in a microservice environment in a central part of the flow providing other teams with core functionality.
We are proud of our agile culture and value people above everything else. We always try to question what we do and how we do things and focus on continuously experimenting with innovative ideas and technologies.
WHAT WE LOOK FOR
We believe that you are ready to take great responsibility to lead technical solutions and design with a high level of quality. You also like to monitor and improve the performance of our services. You have worked for longer periods in an agile environment and fully understand and appreciate agile principles where the team shares the responsibility for what they deliver. Being curious is essential for staying updated with the ever-changing world of frameworks and technologies.
To be successful in this role, we think that you have:
Significant experience in Java 11+, Spring Framework, and Microservices
Experience with Kubernetes, IntelliJ IDEA, git, GitLab, Maven, Jenkins, React.js/Angular, TypeScript
As we are working with Oracle RDBMS, it would be an advantage if you have relevant experience in this environment
In our department, you need to be able to communicate in English fluently in both speech and writing.
Experience in the Telecom industry is an advantage
A FEW WORDS FROM THE MANAGER
At Tele2 we believe that decisions should be taken at the right level - where the knowledge is! That's why our DevOps teams have a large freedom and responsibility to take many decisions themselves. All teams are autonomous and expected to take full E2E responsibility for their platforms/systems and way of working. You will be a part of a culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward. Every employee is important for the company's success and therefore you will always have a great impact on your work. We provide you with the opportunity to grow and develop through internal paths.
• Work-life balance is valued, offering a hybrid workplace and flexible working hours
• Employees enjoy benefits and offers through the Benify portal and discounts are provided on services from our Tele2 brands, such as broadband and mobile subscriptions
• Generous healthcare package includes wellness allowance, occupational pension, salary exchange, parental pay, and more
This is a permanent role, the position is located at our headquarters in Kista, Stockholm.
