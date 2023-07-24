Software Engineer
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Foto- och filmjobb / Göteborg Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Helsingborg
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
· Analysis for performance improvement changes to the user application.
• Part of modernization team to change the application from DB2 to micro systems.
§ Worked on cards and payments application support for prepaid cards and debit cards on mainframe environment.
§ Managing and leading the production support team for 24/7 application support and incident management.
§ Major duties include system Analysis, code review and fix, production support, issue resolution, business query resolution and financial reconciliation.
§ Leading a team of 3 resources for production support task assignment, prioritization of tasks and code reviews.
§ Co-ordinating with business, operations and development team for new changes and fixes. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-23
E-post: sshivangi@hcl.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Gothenberg (visa karta
)
405 30 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7984274