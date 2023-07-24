Software Engineer

Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Software Engineer / Göteborg
2023-07-24


· Analysis for performance improvement changes to the user application.
• Part of modernization team to change the application from DB2 to micro systems.
§ Worked on cards and payments application support for prepaid cards and debit cards on mainframe environment.
§ Managing and leading the production support team for 24/7 application support and incident management.
§ Major duties include system Analysis, code review and fix, production support, issue resolution, business query resolution and financial reconciliation.
§ Leading a team of 3 resources for production support task assignment, prioritization of tasks and code reviews.
§ Co-ordinating with business, operations and development team for new changes and fixes.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-23
E-post: sshivangi@hcl.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
HCL Technologies Sweden AB (org.nr 556955-5609)
Gothenberg (visa karta)
405 30  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
7984274

