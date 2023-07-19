Software Engineer
THE TEAM AND YOUR ROLE
As new license-free spectrum is becoming available, there are a lot of new use cases that are opening up in the world and we are especially seeing an increase in the 5G, IoT and private network space.
We, of course, also want to cater our programmable network for these new and exciting use cases and we are currently actively exploring this area.
This means that we are also looking for more people to join our explorations. We are now looking to welcome an experienced software engineer to join us and continue to develop our platform with new key features.
Most of our components are in-house developed in Java/Kotlin, Go, or Erlang, and are deployed on our self-managed Kubernetes cluster running on AWS. We are however language agnostic and believe in using the right tool for the job.
We are firmly rooted in having people own their own work. This means that you are allowed a lot of freedom when it comes to planning and which features to build. However, our engineers who develop the code are also responsible for operating the code once in production. We adhere to principles that include the use of continuous integration, continuous delivery, microservices and infrastructure as code.
We believe you have experience with:
Writing distributed, well designed services in any of the languages C, C++, Go, Erlang or Java/Kotlin
Building large scalable solutions.
Caring about and shipping quality code.
Scalable cloud services (AWS, or other cloud infrastructure providers).
