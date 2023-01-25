Software Engineer - System Design, Development & Integration
Nexer AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-01-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Kungsbacka
, Alingsås
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are looking for skilled and experienced automotive engineers to join us. This is a long term project and a consultant position in the automotive industry. You will be a part of an international and global organisation with great benefits and learning opportunities.
In this project, you will work in a cross functional team, doing various tasks such as:
• System design
• Development and integration
• Manual testing
• Verification
• Automation of test cases
• Fault tracing, analysis and debugging of the software.
• Communication with development teams, Product Owners and other stakeholders
• Status reporting
• Perform tests in different environments
Requirements
We are looking for candidates with a B Sc in electrical engineering, computer science, or similar and at least 5 years of experience from the automotive industry.
• C & C++
• Simulink
• GIT/Gerrit & Jenkins
• System Weaver
• CANoe & CANalyzer
• Python
• Electrical knowledge
• Agile methods such as scrum
• AUTOSAR standards
• ISO 26262
How to apply
Please apply using the form below. Apply today, we are reviewing CV's continuously.
Nexer as an employer
At Nexer, we think that every new idea, every innovation and new acquaintance is a promise of a better future. For you, for our customers and for the world we live in.
The future is not a distant dream, it is created by the actions we do today. At Nexer, you get the opportunity to dream big, think smart and make sure things really happen. We take visionary ideas and create concrete strategies. We use technology as a tool for progress and find new ways to communicate.
We work value-driven and put our heart into everything we do. You get close to those who make decisions and you can always be involved and influence. If you work at Nexer, you get a strong employer with an international presence and great opportunities to develop. Ersättning
Flat rate salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer AB
(org.nr 556451-9345), https://nexergroup.com Jobbnummer
7377299