Software Engineer - Product Engineering: Digital Engineering Range
2023-12-01
IKEA is on a journey to create a connected flow of product information across the value chain. Building new structures will set the foundation for implementing the new identifiers and is a prerequisite to connect the value chain and enabling a simplified and cost- conscious way of working.
As a Software Engineer in IKEA:
You will be part of an exciting development agenda, contributing to creating the new IT landscape for our future. As a software engineer you will be a part of a team and in some cases lead certain assignments moving the development forward in an efficient way.
Is responsible for the development and operations (maintenance) of the software code for the assigned technology domain, platform, or product.
Delivers tested, ready to be deployed and well maintainable code that support and enable business needs according to the agreed planning and budget. Following defined architectural principles, security requirements, rules, best practices, guidelines and interoperability requirements.
Deliver, develop and execute software development activities in the assigned technology domain in line with the business plan and agreed architecture as set by the Enterprise Architect for Digital Product Area/Platform.
Works closely together with other software engineers and functions to produce all required design documentation and ensures that solutions work together and fulfill business needs. Continuously improving the overall productivity, componentization, and simplicity of the code.
Oversees the various solutions being developed within his/her technology domain and contributes to code-reviews to ensure technical feasibility, scalability, and reusability.
IKEA of Sweden, or IoS, is responsible for developing the IKEA range and making it available to stores and customers all over the world. IoS is leading business development at IKEA and the core IKEA matrices Range, Supplying, Technical and Commercial. At IKEA of Sweden, you will work in a company with endless opportunities to develop in different operational areas and countries.
Data & Technology in IKEA leads by holding together just that: data & technology in the specific core business process and in relation to other core business processes - with the purpose to enable business movements. Our goal is simply to connect business and people with information technology.
The future is near, join us and make it perfect?
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English latest 31st of December 2023.
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate.
This is a permanent position and is located at Älmhult, Sweden.
Preferred starting date is as soon as possible.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Software Engineering Manager Filip Gustafsson at filip.gustafsson@inter.ikea.com
