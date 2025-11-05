Software Engineer - Java
2025-11-05
About Mynt
Mynt is an all-in-one corporate card and spend management solution, on a mission to fundamentally change business banking forever. Our digital software, coupled with corporate cards and payments infrastructure, eradicates manual administrative tasks relating to spending for businesses. Mynt is experiencing huge growth in the Nordic markets, serving over 16,000 business customers with year-over-year growth exceeding 100%. We have recently secured substantial funding to support our continued expansion in Sweden and internationally. Mynt is a tech-first company with a product oriented mindset, empowering teams to be their best in ideating and creating innovative solutions to complex problems. In 2021, Mynt obtained financial license as an E-money institution, card issuer, and payment processor from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. Since 2022, we've launched several strategic partnerships, starting with Fortnox where we integrated corporate cards directly into their platform. In early 2023, we announced a similar partnership with Accountor Group in Finland. Since then, additional integrations have gone live - including Kleer and Wint. Additional partnerships are in progress and under development. Joining Mynt means contributing to creating an exceptional product and company. We seek passionate individuals who thrive in a fast-paced environment, prioritizing customer value. With around 70 employees (and growing fast), we plan to further expand our team to support our growth.
About the role
At Mynt, we're creating smart, intuitive financial tools for modern businesses. We're now looking for Java developers who love to code, thrive in entrepreneurial environments, and want to make a real impact as we scale.
If you're excited about clean code, modern tech, and being part of a high-performing, collaborative team - this is the place for you.
As a Java Developer at Mynt, you'll play a central role in building the backend logic and APIs that power our web and mobile platforms. You'll work closely with product managers and other developers to bring new features and products to life - always with customer value and scalability at the core.
This is a hands-on role where you'll:
Build business logic and RESTful APIs for app and web
Participate in architecture decisions and help shape new products
Write clean, well-documented code and contribute to a modern, well-maintained codebase
Work in agile sprints with high autonomy and close collaboration
Take part in CI/CD, TDD, and automation practices to ensure quality and speed
We value clean code, great teamwork, and the drive to keep learning and improving. You'll be joining a senior, experienced team with backgrounds from scale-ups, consulting, and finance - and plenty of ambition to match.
Our tech stack:
Java (backend)
MongoDB, MySQL, Redis
AWS
Docker, CircleCI
This is a great opportunity to build new products from scratch using the latest technologies in a modern, fast-moving environment.
What you bring to the table:
At least 3 year of experience in backend development with Java
A Bachelor's or Engineering degree (or equivalent experience)
Solid understanding of clean code and documentation practices
A proactive mindset - you enjoy solving problems and collaborating with others
Fluent in Swedish
Previous experience in fintech is an advantage.
What we can offer you
Be part of an amazing team in a fast-growing scale-up.
Work closely with a fun, high-performing team.
Enjoy a flexible working environment with a great office location in central Stockholm.
Shape your own development and responsibilities based on your passion and interest. The position will be filled as soon as we find a suitable candidate. Please reach out to us as soon as possible if you believe this for you! Ersättning
