Software Engineer - GPU & High-Performance Signal Processing
Saab AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-11-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Senior Software Engineer - GPU & High-Performance Signal Processing
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
At Saab Surveillance, we are developing the next generation of intelligent radar systems - advanced technology with a clear mission: to protect people and society.
We are looking to enhance the next generation of radar systems by fully utilizing the capabilities of GPU to crunch algorithms and manage signal processing in a much more efficient way. We 're about to start a new team and looking for a Senior Software engineer that can lead the team to design and build the next generation of high-performance radars where milliseconds matter and large amounts of data need to be handled in real time.
In this role you will:
* Drive the development of advanced embedded radar signal processing applications on GPU
* Work hands-on with performance-critical code to fully leverage modern computer architectures.
* Collaborate with hardware architects, signal processing experts, and fellow software engineers throughout the product lifecycle.
* Make important architectural decisions balancing performance, efficiency, and scalability.
* Profile, analyze and optimize code to remove bottlenecks and push performance to new limits.
* Act as the lead developer in the team that we 're about to form and foster and guide your team mates.
Your profile
We believe you are a problem-solver who thrives on technical challenges and enjoys working in teams where knowledge-sharing and innovation are key. You combine deep technical expertise with a strong sense of responsibility for delivering high-quality solutions.
To succeed in this role, you bring:
* A degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics - or equivalent professional experience.
* 5+ years of professional experience in software development, preferably in an embedded context.
* Proficient in C/C++.
* Professional experience of GPU programming (CUDA, MatX or similar).
* A solid understanding of parallel programming, computer architecture, and signal processing concepts.
* Experience with modern software development practices (version control, testing, CI/CD).
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_36661". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9609726