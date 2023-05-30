Software Engineer - Backend
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Truecaller transformed how we communicate when we launched in 2009 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Our mission is to build trust everywhere by making tomorrow's communication smarter, safer and more efficient. We focus on bringing smart services with big social impacts, like protecting people from fraud, harassment, and scam calls or messages. We identify new numbers from anywhere in the world and build a space for trustworthy conversations, for those that matter. Truecaller is loved by over 350 million people around the world and is growing very rapidly across regions.
Who we are:
The world's #1 caller ID and spam blocking service for Android and iOS.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities, spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Tel Aviv and Nairobi.
Listed On Nasdaq OMX Stockholm, Large Cap
We at the Calling team, deliver on our mission to provide trust by making communication safe and efficient. Awesome Calling experience for everyone's calling needs is essential for Truecaller's success and for our user's satisfaction. Some of our flagship features are Dialer, Contacts, Call Logs, Truecaller Voice, and Full-Screen Caller ID.
As a Backend Engineer, you will have responsibility designing and implementing Truecaller's architecture, taking part in back-end development and maintenance. We serve more than 350 million monthly active users, a scale that provides unique challenges. You will work on providing the best calling experience for our users, and on building cutting-edge calling features.
What do we expect from you
Hands-on experience in development and maintenance of services
Solid foundation in Java or Scala, with an understanding of key JVM concepts
Good communication skills, both verbal and written
You should be a team player with a positive attitude towards collective code ownership, code reviews, process improvement, etc
What will you work on
Your main responsibility will be to work on backend feature development with a high degree of ownership: starting from design and implementation, through to deployment, monitoring, and maintenance.
You will be an integral part of creating the product and technical strategy for the Calling, and you will be leading and inspiring the team to follow best backend practices and make sound technical decisions to meet the business objectives.
You will be owning some of the crucial backend services like Call Alerts, Truecaller Voice (VoIP), Call Reason, VCID etc.
Get involved in technical discussions with the teams on a formal and ad-hoc basis, always be available for clarification, facilitation or quick decision making.
Build and maintain strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders, drive alignment between frontend and backend and, making sure the teams collaboratively contribute to the company and product goals.
It would be great if you also have
Experience with Scala or any other functional programming languages (Haskell, Erlang, Clojure, etc.)
Experience with NoSQL databases
Having worked with event-driven systems or stream processing
Familiarity with Kubernetes and CI/CD
Sounds like your dream job?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. We are excited to hear from you, don't hesitate to apply!
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
We only accept applications in English.
What we offer:
A smart, talented and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance and pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone that you fancy the most within our budget ranges.
Do it your way: For the days you're working from home, we provide you with an attractive budget for creating your cozy office at home.
Office life: Enjoy your days with a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages, and have fun at our playroom! As well, exciting company parties and team activities such as Lab days, Running team, Geek lunch!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal and inclusive. We need a wide variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs and experiences in order to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
