Software Development Engineer
2024-09-12
Are you a skilled and experienced software engineer who wants to help us build a smarter and safer world? We are looking for a talented developer and team player who likes to work in strong teams.
Your future team
You will be working in our Access Control-team within Axis innovative business area New Business. The team consists of motivated and humble engineers who like to work together. We develop management software that configures, monitors, and control our smart access control systems. The development includes primarily backend-modules written in Go, but also embedded software written in C. The team works agile under great responsibility, but also with great openness and freedom. For us it is important to have fun at work and, as a part of a team, develop software of high quality.
The Axis development teams are small, dynamic and take responsibility for their own areas of expertise. At Access Control, we continuously put aside time for creative learning and innovation. We develop several exciting leading-edge products that complements the Axis video offering to give our customers the best services and solutions.
Your role as Software Development Engineer:
We are expanding our solution and you will take part in the development of all parts of the system; innovation, design, implementation, and maintenance. You will take great responsibility for the whole chain and be able to influence how you work. We encourage continuous learning and value innovation.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You are passionate about implementing high-quality, modern technical solutions, but can at the same time balance that with the need to timely deliver working software to customers. You are driven but prefer working in close collaboration on a team of other skilled engineers. You are curious, without prestige, and loves problem solving as much as your future team members.
You have a master's degree in engineering within a relevant field and have previous work experience from backend/firmware software development.
Additionally, we prefer that you,
* Can communicate fluently in Swedish.
* Have programmed in the Go and C languages.
* Have worked with embedded systems on the Linux platform.
What Can Axis Offer You?
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning.
We offer benefits such as flexible working hours, daily morning coffee, Friday cake, a bonus program, health insurance, and a company bicycle, to name a few. We also provide a brand-new training facility free for every Axis employee.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so do not wait - send in your application today!
If you have any questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Jonas Eriksson,
