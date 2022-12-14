Software Developers for Hybrid Work around the Malmö region
Join our ride and feel the freedom, adventure and wind in your hair!
Mobility and collaboration are the guiding stars for working at WirelessCar and we believe that digitalization is the way to get there where remote work is towards a healthy work-life balance.
We are looking for Software Developers around the Malmö region
You will team up with our software engineers to deliver world-class solutions built on cloud technologies such as Java deployed on AWS or .NET deployed on Azure. You will continuously explore the latest technologies and develop cutting-edge solutions and services for our customers and together with your team, you are responsible for the entire lifecycle of our services.
We offer you
• High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment.
• Involvement with Electric Vehicle services and products that drive sustainability.
• Tech fund where you pick your choice of tech tools.
• Flat organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; at WirelessCar, you are not just a number.
• Healthy work-life balance, flexible working hours, working from the Malmö region.
We believe that you bring
• Team comes first attitude, you thrive in self-organized teams.
• Several years of relevant professional experience in backend development on Java 8 or higher, preferably also AWS experience.
• Experience in RESTful services or Web services.
• Academic degree or similar relevant work experience.
Our technology stack and ways of work also consist of such things as Azure, .NET, GIT, DevOps, OpenAPI/Swagger, NoSQL, Docker, Maven, Agile, SAFe, Test Driven Development, Linux, and Python.
WirelessCar's Journey
To give people the freedom to move in a safer, more sustainable, and smart way, more shareable, connected and software-loaded cars are needed. That's why we aim to accelerate the digital transformation in the automotive industry and in the next few years infuse over 100 million cars with digital services that turn car data into smart mobility! Join our ride and get in the driver's seat to realize this together with customers like Volkswagen, Volvo, and Jaguar Land Rover.
Team description
Today, we have a number of teams consisting of 5-15 individuals that together design, develop, deploy, and operate the software we produce. We are working in an Agile context and take full responsibility from customer requirements to running code. Part of the work is done individually, but we use pair programming and mob sessions for sharing knowledge and solving issues.
Way of working
At WirelessCar we believe in a hybrid remote work set-up, if you live more than 200 km from our head office in Gothenburg you can be employed in your hometown.
WirelessCar values the aspect of meeting each other face to face. We still want to meet on a regular basis at the Gothenburg Head office for activities such as onboarding, team meetings, and product planning.
Our company language is English so please write your application in English and
