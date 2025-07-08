Software Developers -2025
Sekrond AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-07-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sekrond AB i Göteborg
SEKROND AB provides services in the form of Technology Consulting and Outsourcing, Management Consulting, Product development and other similar activities in ICT, Telecommunications, Financial, Renewable/Non-renewable Energy spheres as well as Sales, marketing and maintenance of ICT software and hardware to clients.
We are hiring energetic and solution driven candidates for the following positions:
Fullstack Developers
Backend Developers
Frontend Developers
Qualifications and Expertise Desired
Fullstack Developers
Bachelor or Master Degree in IT, EE, Computer Science, Software Engineering or relevant education or work experience.
Good communication skills in English.
Hands-on Web development and Application development using programming languages such as Java Spring/SpringBoot, Kotlin, C/C++, Python, .NET, C#, REST API,WebSockets, HTML5, Linux, Jenkins, Containerization (Docker),Container orchestration (Kubernetes), Git, BEM,CSS and PHP.
Deep understanding of Service Oriented Architectures (SOA) including Microservices and Micro-frontends with proven experience and expertise building efficient,performant, responsive, interactive and visually appealing applications leveraging On-prem and Cloud services/components.
Hands-on experience with Java backend stack using gRPC on Hyperscaler cloud (GCP/AWS/Azure).
Hands-on Frontend development using JavaScript based frameworks such as Next.JS, TypeScript, NodeJS, ReactJS,AngularJS, etc
Hands-on experience with Mobile App development technologies Android, iOS, Ionic,etc.
Working knowledge of automated testing frameworks - Selenium, Robot Framework, Testing Library, xUnit,Jest,VSCode, etc
Deep understanding of system design, data structures, and algorithms.
Experience in building CI/CD pipelines for application deployment.
Competent with data analytics and dashboards (Power BI, Tableau, ELK, Grafana, etc)
Linux/UNIX operating System competence. Working knowledge in other Software Development environments are also desired.
Working knowledge of data modelling and data architectures.
Working knowledge of Kubernetes based platforms.
Working knowledge of Cybersecurity Best Practices, security frameworks, data encryption methods(AES, RSA, SHA-256,etc), and authentication methods relevant to web applications in production settings including but not limited to SSL/TLS, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), OWASP ASVS.
Working knowledge of SQL and NoSQL Databases(SQL Server, PostgreSQL, CosmoDB,DynamoDB,LlamaIndex, MongoDB, Cassandra, etc).
Working knowledge of IoT protocols such as MQTT, CoAP,LoRaWAN,OPC UA, etc is an added advantage.
Scripting expertise- Python, R ,PowerShell,Bash, etc will be an added advantage.
Working knowledge of Agile methodology.
Backend Developers
Bachelor or Master Degree in IT, EE, Computer Science, Software Engineering or relevant education or work experience.
Good communication skills in English.
Hands-on Web development and Application development using programming languages such as Java Spring/SpringBoot, Kotlin, C/C++, Python, .NET, C#, REST API,WebSockets, HTML5, Angular, Linux, Jenkins, Containerization (Docker),Container orchestration (Kubernetes), Git, BEM, CSS and PHP.
Hands-on experience with Mobile App development technologies Android, iOS, Ionic,etc.
Deep understanding of SOA including microservices and Micro-frontends with proven experience and expertise building efficient,performant, responsive, interactive and visually appealing applications leveraging On-prem and Cloud services/components.
Hands-on experience with Java backend stack using gRPC on Hyperscaler cloud (GCP/AWS/Azure).
Working knowledge of automated testing frameworks - Selenium, Robot Framework, Testing Library, xUnit,Jest,VSCode, etc
Deep understanding of system design, data structures, and algorithms.
Experience in building CI/CD pipelines for application deployment.
Competent with data analytics and dashboards (Power BI, Tableau, ELK, Grafana, etc)
Linux/UNIX operating System competence. Working knowledge in other Software Development environments are also desired.
Working knowledge of data modelling and data architectures.
Working knowledge of Cybersecurity Best Practices, security frameworks, data encryption methods(AES, RSA, SHA-256,etc), and authentication methods relevant to web applications in production settings including but not limited to SSL/TLS, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), OWASP ASVS.
Working knowledge of IoT protocols such as MQTT, CoAP,LoRaWAN,OPC UA, etc is an added advantage.
Working knowledge of SQL and NoSQL Databases(SQL Server, PostgreSQL, CosmoDB,DynamoDB,LlamaIndex, MongoDB, Cassandra, etc).
Scripting expertise- Python, R ,PowerShell, Bash etc will be an added advantage.
Hands-on Frontend development using JavaScript based frameworks such as Next.JS, TypeScript, NodeJS, ReactJS,AngularJS, etc will be an added advantage.
Working knowledge of Agile methodology.
Frontend Developers
Bachelor or Master Degree in IT, EE, Computer Science, Software Engineering or relevant education or work experience.
Good communication skills in English.
Hands-on Frontend development using JavaScript based frameworks such as Next.JS, TypeScript, NodeJS, ReactJS, AngularJS, REST API,WebSockets, HTML5, Linux, Jenkins, Containerization (Docker),Container orchestration (Kubernetes), Git, CSS,BEM, and PHP.
Hands-on experience with Mobile App development technologies Android, iOS, Ionic,etc.
Deep understanding of Service Oriented Architectures including microservices and Micro-frontends with proven experience and expertise building efficient,performant, responsive, interactive and visually appealing applications leveraging On-prem and Cloud services/components.
Working knowledge of automated testing frameworks - Selenium, Robot Framework, Testing Library, xUnit,Jest,VSCode, etc
Experience in building CI/CD pipelines for application deployment.
Working knowledge of Cybersecurity Best Practices, security frameworks, data encryption methods(AES, RSA, SHA-256,etc), and authentication methods relevant to web applications in production settings including but not limited to SSL/TLS, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), OWASP ASVS.
Working knowledge of IoT protocols such as MQTT, CoAP,LoRaWAN,OPC UA, etc is an added advantage.
Working knowledge of Agile methodology.
Kindly send your resumes to info@sekrond.com
. Only applications sent to the mailbox will be reviewed.
Kindly quote SEKROICT2025-Developer as reference in the applications.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-22
E-post: info@sekrond.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SEKROICT2021-Data". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sekrond AB
(org.nr 556991-5233)
Regnvädersgatan 3 (visa karta
)
418 32 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9422673