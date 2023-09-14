Software developer within Autonomous transport solutions
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-09-14
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you a newly graduated, driven, and motivated? Then we have something for you!
Scania is transforming from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete sustainable transport solutions. Autonomous vehicles, Connectivity, and Electro mobility are all challenging Scania 's Research and development organization in a new way.
Scania Autonomous Transport Solution (ATS)
Working at ATS is exciting! We are currently working with the mining and confined domain and delivering autonomous solutions to customers in Western Australia. Autonomous puts high demands on all our systems since no driver is present in the vehicle.
If you want to know more about our solution and how it works here, check these YouTube clips:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bhl1XbAwZ9chttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5jWsN4TUPE
What we do:
We have a challenging future ahead of us, where we need to work both with new development and maintaining already delivered features including support. At ATS Offboard we are several development teams that consist of 5-8 developers, where we are trying to work as much end-to-end as possible. The teams are working especially in C#, Scala, and ReactJS coding languages. We are working in an agile environment where you as a developer are given lots of responsibility.
You will together with the team:
Develop new features according to customer needs together with the rest of the team. We are currently deploying our services in AWS. Since many teams are delivering the entire solution, you will have lots of discussions and interactions with developers from other teams, and together with the team's Product Owner. Besides programming, we do a lot of testing with the trucks at our test track, often together with other teams.
Our dream candidate:
We think that you are newly graduated from university or have a few years of experience in software development. You have good knowledge of at least one of the languages that we are using. Knowledge or experience of AWS is meritorious. Most important, however, is that you have a flexible mindset and excellent problem-solving skills.
Since the customers we are working with are located in Western Australia, there might be a possibility to go to Australia for a month or two to do testing and development at the customer site.
What we offer:
We offer multiple benefits with everything from a pension, discounted company car, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, subsidized lunches, and much more. In Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job Express.
We also have a hybrid work environment where we meet in the office 1-2 days a week and the rest of the days you work from the place that is most suitable for you.
Some days can also be done from our hub in the central of Stockholm.
For additional information:
Please contact Maria Johansson, Manager, +46738052417 or;
Peter Sandberg, Manager, +46700856096
Application:
Send in your application and take the opportunity to meet us in person. Please apply by submitting your CV and relevant certificates by 2023-10-01. You don't have to send a cover letter, just upload your CV twice. Meetings and interviews will be made throughout the application period. A background check might be conducted for this position. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8112110