Software developer to Westermo
2023-06-27
Do you like working in Linux? Do you know how to program in C? In that case- chances are that you'll really like working at Westermo!
Westermo provides networking solutions for some of the most demanding applications imaginable, from onboard trains to the bottom of the ocean floor. We measure uptime in years. To deliver that kind of reliability, we build our software on one of the most battle hardened technologies in existence; the Linux kernel. We are now looking for more developers to join our team and help us level up!
Are you our new WeOS Developer?
As a Software developer for WeOS, you will work in teams in order to develop and maintain our software. As many others, we work in an agile way. We like the phrase "sharing is caring", and to us that means helping each other out, both asking for and offering help on a daily basis. We strive to use Open Source components whenever possible and to act as responsible members of those communities by contributing back the changes and improvements we make.
Besides the work with development of WeOS, we expect you to contribute to improvements in our ways of working. If you like to develop new solutions, solve problems and develop for the future - then Westermo is the place for you to grow. We work in a flat organization with small teams and are focusing on develop the most important deliverables first, with the right quality.
So, who are we looking for?
As a Software Developer at Westermo, there are four things you need to know about. The more you know, the better (and great if you really like them!): Embedded systems, Networks, Linux environment and C-programming.
We are looking for someone who's a team player, likes to learn and teach others what you already know. Someone who is creative and curious about technology.
Requirements:
Knowledge and interest in Embedded Systems.
Network knowledge and understanding.
Skilled Linux-user.
Skilled C-programmer.
Fluent in English, and at least moderate in Swedish.
Oh, and don't worry, if you're not an expert in all the things described - you'll learn.
In return, we offer: You will be working at the forefront of technology in a friendly, open culture where we you get the opportunity to learn from skilled colleagues every day. A mature and caring leadership in a flat organization. Through our collective bargain agreement you will be covered in terms of insurance, pension and other benefits. We like to have fun together and we regularly enjoy sports and other social activities as a team. We believe that magic happens when people meet. We are a learning organization and we truly love to try new things, think outside the box and be innovative together!
Location: Kopparlunden, Västerås
Job type: Full time
Employment contract: Permanent
About Westermo
Welcome to a rapidly growing international company, thriving at the forefront of cutting edge technology. Westermo develops and manufactures advanced devices for industrial data communication, used in mission-critical installations and harsh industrial environments. The very robust and secure communication networks built with our products provide a high value for our customers.
We are focused on leveraging growth opportunities in our market and are devoted to delivering the world's best industrial networks. This is achieved through a very dynamic work environment where teamwork and loyalty are valued. Strong and honest relationships with colleagues, customers, and suppliers are important to us. We have an open culture where we share knowledge, learn from one another and explore new ideas, allowing us to constantly improve.
Westermo is a leading provider of Industrial Data Communications equipment to the global market. Sales are conducted through our own offices in key markets in Europe, North America, Australia and Asia, as well as through distributors and OEM customers worldwide. Development and manufacturing take place in Sweden, Ireland, Germany and Switzerland. Westermo was founded in 1975 and today has over 380 employees with a turnover of around 830 MSEK. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beijer Electronics Group AB, listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic stock exchange. Read more here https://www.westermo.com
Application
Recruitment Consultant Niclas Bardh at Norén & Lindholm, +4676 77 88 771, will answer your questions about the position. Welcome to apply no later than August 6. Please note that selection is ongoing and the position may be filled before last day of application.
