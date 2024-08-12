Software developer to Viskan System
Are you a software developer that enjoys variety and the opportunity to work with different types of challenges? Then Viskan could be a good match for you! We are both a high performing company in the exciting world of e-com, but we are also on a transformation journey where we currently are changing technique in our backoffice application. With other words, this is an awesome opportunity to join!
Description of the role
As a software developer at Viskan, you will mostly work in the Backend part of our e-commerce platform where the main mission is to maintain and develop new functionality. You will be a part of an agile development team where you together have the responsibility to solve the tasks that have been planned in the sprint: in order to keep delivering a premium e-commerce platform to our customers such as Engelsons, Vildland and Sportshopen.
Common technologies that we use:
NodeJS, TypeScript, Next.js (React)
Java, Spring Boot
SQL server, Elasticsearch, Apache Kafka
Docker, Kubernetes
The role also includes tasks within Cyber Security, DevOps and API-development, and for the right person with the right interest, there is an opportunity to specialize more in these areas.
Your profil
To fit the role as a Software Developer, you have a genuine interest in technology. Our Backend is mostly written in Java and SQL but further on NodeJS and Typescript will be more common in the future. You should have knowledge in developing and maintaining APIs as well as database modeling. If you have ever been in touch with Cyber Security or DevOps-related tasks, it is a big plus.
As a person, you are a helpful and prestigeless teamplayer that also enjoys working independently and having responsibility. We don't expect everyone to be experts in everything, but it is important that you have a willingness to learn. Since we have colleagues in different countries, you need to be fluent in English. We place significant importance on personal characteristics.
The recruitment process is already ongoing, so don't wait to send in your application!
Our offer
A company with a culture where work life-balance, personal development and responsibility is at focus. At Viskan you will be challenged either if you are junior or senior. You will work with engaged, competent and including colleagues that together have fun at work. We trust our employees which means that they have a great flexibility regarding both their work and their working hours. See more about what it means to work with us at: https://www.viskan.com/sv-se/om-oss/karriar/
About us
Viskan is a provider of an e-com platform for brands, retail B2B and subscription. We deliver world-class performance and help our customers build e-com with smart solutions and the best customer experience. All development of the platform takes place in-house, giving us the opportunity to act swiftly and to continuously respond to market demands. With us as a partner, companies can grow friction-free and focus entirely on their sales and customer relations.
The company consists of more than 60 colleagues with the headquarters in Borås and offices in Gothenburg, Helsinki and Riga. Viskan is a part of Visma Group and has a large exchange of knowledge within the group, which gives access to support that only one of Europe's largest software providers can offer. Så ansöker du
