Software Developer to the AI Team
2023-07-07
Software Developer
We are now seeking a team player to join our AI Technology team. We are looking for a new colleague with the ability to understand and analyze technical problems, who wants to take responsibility and grow as a professional and as a person and have fun with us while doing it!
The Clavister Technology team is delivering best-in-breed cyber security solutions to a global and versatile market. As a Software Developer in our AI Technology team you will be working with development and integration of our AI-based capabilities into both Clavister products as well as our customers' own products.
Primary Responsibilities
• Design and maintain features in current AI product
• Implement and Unit-test new features and solutions
• Debug, enhance and refactor existing functionality
• Research and implement new techniques to improve our products
Education and Experience
• Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in Computer Science
• Interest in or experience from applied AI
or
• +3 years of hands-on experience with software development, preferably related to network communication and/or applied AI
Soft Skills
• Good spoken and written English
• Good analytical and problem solving skills
• Team player, but also fully able to efficiently accomplish tasks and projects independently
• Good time management skills and ability to deliver the right results at the right time
• Self-motivated and committed
Technical Skills
• Knowledgeable in C-programming
• Knowledgeable in Python-programming
• Experience from HPC (High Performance Computing) considered a plus
• Experience with Git version control system
• Knowledge of TCP/IP-based network communications is considered a plus
• Knowledge of CAN-based communication is considered a plus
• Knowledge of software validation/testing is considered a plus
Why work at Clavister?
At Clavister, we live our values. As such, our vision and mission statements attempt to put to words what we aspire to; both for our customers as well as our employees.
We offer global challenges, possibilities and a team of colleagues fueled by collaboration were nothing is impossible. We know that every person is different and believe that we, both as a team and company, are strengthened by this.
Our way of working is based on agile- and lean-principles, we mix Discovery- and Delivery-work in our Sprints, we incorporate systemic innovation and trust the Team to make the right decisions and apply continuous improvements. We offer an environment where you expand your skills by collaborating with talented teammates or by yourself in a creative day every sprint. Your work will be presented in a format of Share and Pitch, where you get wider feedback and input to your ideas.
To maintain work-life balance Clavister offer hybrid ways of working and flextime, we also offer extra days off annually, called Clavister days. To stay happy we have team-events and activities as well as a paid health-hour every week.
For further information regarding Clavister or this position, please contact Wissam Aoudi at Wissam.Aoudi@clavister.com
