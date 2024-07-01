Software Developer to 2550 Engineering
2550 Engineering is a vibrant, fresh thinking consultancy company. The company is specialised in SW and HW design and development and have a focus on strengthening our position in leading the development of Industry 4.0.
2550 Engineering is a proud member of Qamcom Group. With great realtionships with the companies in the group, we benefit from using united forces to take on even more exciting projects than what each company can persue alone.
We are now recruiting software developers, cloud engineers and data scientists with various working experience to work in exciting projects. Strong language skills in any of C++, python, java or javascript will be meritorious. Qamcom Group are highly specialized within AI, Machine Learning, Predictive modelling, Camera and Vision, Image processing, UX, Product Design, Embedded SW and HW design, Radar, Antennas, RF, Signal Processing, System Safety and Algorithms. The majority of our customers are within Telecommunication, Automotive and overall Production industry.
2550 is a people focused company. The development and the wellbeing of the individual are as important as taking care of our customers needs!
We are bringing new perspectives within forefront technology to the table.
Welcome to join our brilliant star-filled team!
