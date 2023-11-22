Software Developer .Net C#
We are looking for a Senior Software Developer skilled in .net and C# for our client in the automotive industry. You will be a part of the team responsible for the interface that handles the diagnostic communication between the vehicle and the tools /backend. The products are used throughout the life-cycle; from development and testing to production and workshop equipment.
Skills Required:
• Excellent skills in software development in C# .NET
• SQL
• Rest API's
• Queue Management
• Experience of SCRUM & SAFe
• MS Visual Studio, GIT
• Good communicational skills-Fluent in English both spoken and written
• Experience from embedded SW development preferably from the automotive industry
• A team player
Additional info:
