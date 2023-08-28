Software Developer Mobility
2023-08-28
If you are an experienced Software Developer who wants to improve the world by developing products och solutions for tomorrow - look no further!
We offer you a possibility to grow as a person with the support of a great company culture and fantastic colleagues. Currently, we're searching for developers in the automotive industry who aspire to make a difference in various domains, including:
• System engineering
• Cyber security (ISO 21434)
• Functional Safety (ISO 26262)
• E-mobility
• ADAS
To suit the position we are looking for the following competences:
• Master or Bachelor in software development, computer science, electrical or
similar.
• Previous work experience in software development projects within the automotive industry.
• Approximately 5 years of experience in automotive requirements and handling.
• Matlab/Simulink Mathworks modelling experience.
• Excellent English skills (written and spoken), proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
• Strong skills in Modern C++ programming and patterns.
• Ethernet protocol knowledge.
• General experience of middleware's and adaptive Autosar in particular.
• Experience developing code and performance optimization for Linux and/or QNX.
• Experience of build systems both for code and platform (cmake,yocto).
• You are a true team player, curious and someone who makes things happen!
In return, we offer you:
• Deep knowledge of product development within various industries.
• A challenging and fulfilling work environment where your ideas will be heard and valued.
• A supportive and inclusive company culture, celebrating diversity and personality
• A work environment where you will be encouraged to combine your strong technical knowledge with the desire to push boundaries of technology for creating a more sustainable future.
• Great opportunities for continuous development in an expanding consulting firm.
Together Tech for sustainability
As a consultant at Together Tech, you will get the chance to be part of a tech company with a clear vision at heart. Our journey started over 30 years ago, and will continue with an even stronger focus on improving the world through Better Tech!
We leverage technology for impact and deliver on our core values through passion for people, technology and innovation. In close collaboration with our clients we undertake assignments from concept to final product as well as on-site assignments.
To learn more about us, please visit our website www.togethertech.com.
Welcome to our world of consulting!
