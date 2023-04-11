Software Developer Frontend! Future assignments await in Gothenburg!
2023-04-11
Do you have at least 3 years of experience developing applications? Great! There's an international automobile brand who are looking for nothing but the best developers! That means excellent analytical skills, great at problem-solving, passionate about technology and a love for developing software applications! For our client "connected for efficiency, sustainability and safety" is much more than a tag-line. Please continue reading!
About the position
Perido is proactively looking for Frontend Developers within Tracking & Optimization. There's a great demand for competence but please note this ad refer to upcoming assignments. When we have a match between you and a specific role - we'll let you know! Our client is, as mentioned, an international automobile brand who are well known for their quality and strive for a better, more sustainable future. The position is based in Lindholmen, Gothenburg.
What we offer you
You will be part of a team that creates great results through amazing people, strong relationships and a high performance culture. The company are of course using the latest technologies delivering a very modern microservice based service platform hosted in the cloud. They use agile methods and as they are adopting the DevOps model your work will cover a broad spectrum, all the way from developing prototypes of future world class applications to managing the lifecycle of the existing ones.
Your daily tasks
Your main responsibilities in this role:
Develop new software applications according to our development standards
Deploy, operate and maintain our applications incl. driving continuous improvement of the same for better quality, functionality, cost effectiveness, etc.
Actively contribute to the solution design of new services
And finally, but not the least, continuously reflect upon how we are doing things and where we can improve
Your characteristics
The team you will be a part of are curious about everything at work and have a "can do" attitude solving challenges together, making sure to complete each sprint as planned. They would like their new colleagues to have the same curiosity, drive and being a team player. As mentioned, your analytical skills are on point and your structured way of working influences the colleagues. You are service-oriented and loves to share your knowledge in the working teams. And even if you do have the knowledge now, the digital world is fast and so is your curiosity of learning new things.
We think you are in for exciting times! If this sounds like the next step, you are welcome to send us an application and hopefully you'll hear from us very soon!
Qualifications:
A university degree in software engineering, computer science, or similar education and minimum 3 years' experience in application development
Proficient competence in React, Redux, styled components, Jest test framework
Knowledge of asynchronous programming, microservice architecture, cloud services, test automation frameworks
You need to be fluent in English - both written and spoken. Basic skills in Swedish are preferred and you hold a valid work permit for Sweden, if not EU-citizen.
Meritorious:
GraphQL, REST and deploying to AWS is considered as a huge plus.
Experience in both front- and back-end is a bonus
Knowledge of Java and Spring
Experience from mobile (connected) applications
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It comes from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and today we are 50 employees internally and over 800 consultants on assignment all over the country. As a consultant with us, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening your skills in our clients' organizations. Read more about us at Perido: perido.se/om-oss/om-oss-undermeny/ Så ansöker du
