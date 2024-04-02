Software Developer, Experience Team
Kaisa Technologies AB / Datajobb / Uppsala Visa alla datajobb i Uppsala
2024-04-02
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kaisa Technologies AB i Uppsala
Come join our friendly Engineering team in building powerful solutions that help businesses build personalised experiences, at scale, all over the world.
About the role
We're looking for a full-stack Software Developer with strong front-end skills to join our Experience team in building excellent products for our global customers.
You will develop, improve and maintain our products by writing code and tests, reviewing the PRs of your peers and practising continuous delivery.
You will take part in design discussions while contributing to a great team spirit. You will follow team best practices and processes and share knowledge with your colleagues.
You will have the opportunity to work on multiple parts of our stack, from enabling conversations at a low level to guiding the customer in a friendly user interface or finding new ways to visualise big data.
Our ways of working
Each team has clear responsibilities and goals and the freedom to collaborate on the optimal design for the products and solutions we build. We want to hear your opinion!
We have an agile approach to processes and teamwork and we constantly evaluate and adapt. Our Product and UX teams are closely integrated with development. We use modern frameworks and the best tools available.
We work flexibly and have fun at work. Delivering customer value is as important as the wellbeing of our friends and colleagues. We value personal growth and encourage learning, and embrace every opportunity to share knowledge in the team.
Who you are
We believe you love coding and have a solid understanding of modern front-end technologies and object-oriented programming. You enjoy learning and improving. You put the team first, and take responsibility for your deliveries and pride in the quality of your work.
We're primarily looking for developers with experience from Typescript, Angular and RxJS.
Experience with cloud-based computing, micro services, NodeJS/Nest and GraphQL is highly valued. As is knowledge about PHP and its ecosystem.
Working at Kaisa
Kaisa will offer you an open, unpretentious, goal-oriented culture with a lot of growth potential. We love hackathons, knowledge sharing and team hangouts, and we encourage labs - which means that 10% of your working time can be focused on your own development.
We offer a competitive benefits package. And we work flexibly; you're encouraged to find your own balance between working from an office and remotely.
About Kaisa
Kaisa. 16 nationalities. One brand.
Kaisa is a vibrant team of over 60 people made up of 16 nationalities located across Europe. We have a few simple values that are core to the way we work together: be genuine, stay focused, engage others, but most important, make an impact.
Your work, by nature, will accomplish just that. Impact. It will be key in how Kaisa delivers its mission, which is to create software that helps businesses build personalised experiences, at scale. Our tools help them monitor, orchestrate, analyse and optimise human to human conversations. We do this because we recognise that the successful companies of the future are the ones that have full control over their customer journeys, not just what happens online.
With a global customer base spanning 20 countries, Kaisa already helps its customers capture, analyse, and in some cases recover over 30 million conversational touch-points happening over SMS, email, phone, and WhatsApp each year. With your help we hope to expand this reach to continue helping businesses provide the best conversational journey for all of their customers in a way that looks out for not only the business's profits, but also the customer's privacy and safety.
Where you'll be and how you'll work
We focus on providing a proper work/life balance, one that prioritises family, life, fun and work.
We have three offices: London, Uppsala and Paris. This job ad is for a hybrid remote developer in the Uppsala/Stockholm region.
We are flexible on remote work. You decide together with your manager how often you will meet your team face to face.
We work business hours, but we understand that life sometimes gets in the way.
We do online yoga each Friday and team activities in Sweden, France or the UK.
What you'll get in return
Country specific health and family insurance
Country specific retirement contribution
Sporting & wellness opportunities
Virtual yoga lessons every Friday
Online courses to improve hard or soft skills
Flexible and remote work to suit your personal working style
Recurring team events in France, Sweden and the UK
True professional & personal life balance giving you peace of mind that you can both work and relax without sacrificing one or the other
A solid team environment in a company of friends
We know that some people may hesitate to send their application if they feel they don't correspond to all the points of the job description. But if you feel that Kaisa and our diversity are made for you, please send us your CV! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kaisa Technologies AB
(org.nr 556751-0689), http://www.kaisa.io Arbetsplats
Kaisa Jobbnummer
8581301