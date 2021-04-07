Software Developer, CloudOps - Plejd AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Mölndal
Software Developer, CloudOps
Plejd AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Mölndal
2021-04-07

Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Mölndal, Göteborg, Partille, Härryda
Visa alla jobb hos Plejd AB i Mölndal

We are now looking for a software developer with a genuine interest in technology to join our CloudOps team.

Come join us if you share our passion for working on cutting-edge technology and want to help enable our vision to make the best smart lighting and home automation system in the industry.

Who we are

Plejd is a fast-growing Swedish tech company that develops products and services for smart lighting and home automation. We are an in-house full-stack company that has a great combination of people working in different areas such as production, hardware devs, embedded devs, app developers, and cloud/backend devs.

What you'll do

The tasks include the development and maintenance of cloud applications in AWS belonging to the CloudOps Team.

The CloudOps team is responsible for infrastructure and cross-cutting services that are used by many other teams at Plejd. The knowledge within the team is broad as it extends over areas such as architecture, event-driven/microservice infrastructure, security, development on various platforms, and hosting of applications in AWS.

At Plejd both quality and performance are crucial and we utilize the latest and leading technologies and solutions to achieve our objectives. It is therefore important that the team is up to date with the latest development within AWS and other suppliers.

Who you Are

As a person, you are cooperative, humble, and open-minded. You get motivated by an independent responsible role where you work in teams with your teammates towards common goals. Furthermore, you are proactive and happy to share your ideas and knowledge. You will use English daily and we, therefore, expect you to be fluent in it.

We would like you to have knowledge in one or more of the following areas: The Hashicorp stack, Elastic stack, Serverless, Docker/containers, Kubernetes, SQL, and NoSQL databases, messaging systems (MOM's), and general AWS infrastructure. As our platform largely consists of AWS-related cloud services written in Node, knowledge within Node, Javascript / Typescript is also meritorious.

If this seems like the kind of environment you would like to work in, get in touch! Please apply via https://jobb.plejd.com

Plejd AB is not accepting unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please, no phone calls or emails.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Plejd AB

Jobbnummer
5676878

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Plejd AB:

 
Populära jobb
Teknisk officer soldatburna vapen
Duktig Tandsköterska
HR- och löneadministratör till bola ...
Ekonom till Sveriges största non-pr ...
Gymnasielärare i fysik och matemati ...
Förskollärare till Skärhamns försko ...
Kvalificerad Kundtjänstmedarbetare/ ...
Frisör 50% eller mer
Truckförare sommarjobb
Lärare åk 6-9 Ma/No
Vårdadministratör till Akutkliniken ...
Learning Development Specialist med ...
Operationssjuksköterska i Stockholm ...
Populära nyckelord
Umeå
Front
Ulricehamn
Erlang
Casting
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Promenade Barber AB
Norsborg Dental AB
Heart Aerospace AB
Stift Bräcke Diakoni
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ)
Viva Bemanning AB
Lc Restaurang AB
Brukarkooperativet JAG personlig as ...
Stockholms kommun
PersonalExpressen AB
Kontakta Vakanser.se