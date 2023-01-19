Software Developer, CloudOps
2023-01-19
We are now looking for a software developer with a genuine interest in technology to join our CloudOps team.
Come join us if you share our passion for working on cutting-edge technology and want to help enable our vision to make the best smart lighting and home automation system in the industry.
Who we are
Plejd is a fast-growing Swedish tech company that develops products and services for smart lighting and home automation. We are an in-house full-stack company that has a great combination of people working in different areas such as production, hardware devs, embedded devs, app developers, and cloud/backend devs.
What you'll do
The tasks include the development and maintenance of cloud applications in AWS belonging to the CloudOps Team.
The CloudOps team is responsible for infrastructure and cross-cutting services that are used by many other teams at Plejd. The knowledge within the team is broad as it extends over areas such as architecture, event-driven/microservice infrastructure, security, development on various platforms, and hosting of applications in AWS.
At Plejd both quality and performance are crucial and we utilize the latest and leading technologies and solutions to achieve our objectives. It is therefore important that the team is up to date with the latest development within AWS and other suppliers.
Who you Are
As a person, you are cooperative, humble, and open-minded. You get motivated by an independent responsible role where you work in teams with your teammates towards common goals. Furthermore, you are proactive and happy to share your ideas and knowledge. You will use English daily and we, therefore, expect you to be fluent in it.
We would like you to have knowledge in one or more of the following areas:
• Kubernetes/container solutions
• Serverless computing
• SQL and NoSQL databases
• Messaging systems (MOM's) such as NATS
• The Hashicorp stack, Terraform, Vault, Boundary
• Elastic stack
• AWS infrastructure or other cloud computing platforms.
As our platform largely consists of AWS-related cloud services written in Node.js (TypeScript), Golang, Python, or .NET, knowledge in any or all of these languages is meritorious to have.
If this seems like the kind of environment you would like to work in, get in touch! Please apply via https://jobb.plejd.com
