Software Developer C++ and C# to Kollmorgen
Kollmorgen Automation AB / Datajobb / Mölndal Visa alla datajobb i Mölndal
2022-12-22
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kollmorgen Automation AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for you, an experienced Software Developer in C++ and C# who would be interested in developing tools for user interactions and interface in a global high-tech product company! We have been developing world-leading Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) systems for the last 50 years and we have a prosperous future ahead of us since the market growth is huge!
About the position
As a Software Developer, you will belong to our Engineering department consisting of about 50 engineers working within embedded systems, system software as well as windows applications and web services. SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework) is the main process used for product development.
An Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) system is a fleet of mobile robots that automatically transport goods in a network of fixed virtual roads, designed according to the specification of the site, e.g., a warehouse. In this position you will be a part of the Tools Team, which consists of Software Developers, a System Architect, a Content Writer, a Software Quality Assurance Engineer, a Product Owner, a Data Scientist and a UX designer. The team is working on developing desktop applications that are used for design and configuration of the AGV-systems.
Our company has for more than three decades developed state-of-the-art design and configuration tools for AGV-systems. All the knowledge from thousands and thousands of hours of work with different designs and configurations have created tools capable of solving the most demanding challenges in the AGV industry - sometimes even what looks impossible. These tools are mostly developed in C/C++ and in this role you will get to explore this world and be a part of a team that are creating a new foundation based on C#. The work will range from analyzing code structures in C/C++, define and develop new code structure based on C#, developing user interfaces, APIs, and advanced algorithms, and much more.
Tech Stack
Apart from what already has been mentioned above, the following technologies are used in the team: Blazor, WPF, F#, Cake, Git, SQL, XAML, JavaScript, Winforms.
We are looking for you
who are an experienced developer who move seamlessly between .NET C# and C++ and have a good ability to learn new code bases. You are eager to build up new domain knowledge for AGV-systems and are in general curious and like to learn new things.
Collaboration skills are very important as you will be working a lot with both junior and senior developers to find good solutions for the implementation. You like to share your experience within the team and also learn from others. You have high standards for code quality and are motivated by challenging tasks.
Must have
• Experienced developer in C++ and C#
• Fluent in English
Meritorious
• Experience in Windows application development
• Knowledge in WPF
• Knowledge in Blazor
About us
Kollmorgen is a global company which develops motion control and Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) systems and works with customers in many different industries all over the world.
Kollmorgen Automation is a part of Kollmorgen Corporation and we have our Swedish headquarter in Mölndal. The target is to provide world leading technology for the rapidly growing market of AGVs and Mobile Robots. The about 100 employees are working with product development, professional services, sales, marketing and finance.
Some of the good things that we offer
Innovation Days every twelve weeks - a 24-hour event for the whole company to dig deeper, explore new areas and solve problems!
Gym at the office filled with machines for strength and fitness that is always open and free to use for all our employees
Free parking outside our office
Noise cancelling headphones and home office equipment (office chair, screens etc)
Career opportunities within the company - we have employees who have worked with us for many years in different roles and departments
Day of Caring - every year we take one day to clean the west coast beaches together
6 weeks' vacation!
Work time reduction - it gives you around 7 extra days off per year
Collective agreement, occupational pension, wellness allowance
A part from above, Kollmorgen is characterized by an entrepreneurial spirit where you get the opportunity to carry out your ideas with the help of the company's experts.
We focus on engagement and personal development as essential tools for our success. We give you the opportunity to work in an open environment where ideas and thoughts are lifted freely among colleagues.
Additional information
Full-time employment. Based in Mölndal, Sweden. We recruit based on our values and for us it is important that you continuously want do develop yourself together with us!
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis, so send your application as soon as possible. Welcome with your application!
Check out more open positions (https://career-agv.kollmorgen.com/jobs),
follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/kollmorgen.ndc),
get to know us better through our Candidate Blog (https://kollmorgenagv.teamtailor.com/blog),
and see videos about our products at our Youtube channel! (https://www.youtube.com/user/ndcsolutions) Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kollmorgen Automation AB
(org.nr 556114-2778), http://kollmorgen.com/agv Kontakt
Malin Pajnert malin.pajnert@kollmorgen.com 0732 57 12 00 Jobbnummer
7285949