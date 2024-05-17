Category Manager Transportation (Sthlm, Gothenburg or Malmö)
Are you a procurement leader ready to elevate your career? Do you excel in leading effective collaboration with internal and external stakeholders, act with care and passion, and communicate clearly to ensure outstanding performance? If so, then join us in building top class procurement that ensures that NCC wins and delivers profitable. Submit your application today!
As a Category Manager Transportation at NCC Industry, you will take on a dynamic role that operates at both strategic and tactical levels. You will lead to set and implement a future-oriented strategy in collaboration with other business areas that is fully aligned with business strategy and allowing NCC to be seen as a preferred customer by our suppliers.
The role and key responsibilities
Develop, implement and execute category strategies, source suppliers and lead negotiations in alignment with NCC's business needs.
Collaborate across the business (production, logistics, finance, sustainability) to ensure the best set up and solution for NCC in terms of cost, quality and sustainability
Communicate and follow up the category strategies with internal as well as external suppliers and other key stakeholders.
Develop and lead Supplier Relationships
Evaluate business value, risk and performance using data-driven insights
Collaborate closely with purchasing teams and other relevant stakeholders, share market insights, and share advisory support and best practices.
Strategic planning and work analytically with data-driven decisions to ensure sustainable practices and excellent results.
About the department
You will be part of be part of a Nordic Purchasing function and work closely together with your colleagues in purchasing and other key stakeholders in the production units on identifying business improvements in a highly collaborative and innovative environment.
Your experience and background
We believe that you have a Bachelor or Master 's degree in engineering/ business administration or economics. You have at least 5 years' experience from producing companies or related business involving procurement within the transportation category and supplier management. It 's a big plus if you have previous experience from Category Management.
You enjoy leading cross functional teams but are also able to work independently with great commitment. The work requires good interpersonal skills, where good business relationships both internally and externally are key. Furthermore, you have excellent negotiation skills, you are goal-oriented, analytical, and structured and you have extensive experience with large matrix organizations.
This position requires fluency in English and in one of the Nordic languages as well as deep understanding of contract management within the transportation area.
To be successful in this position you have a positive mindset and identify yourself with our values of honesty, trust, and respect.
This position can be based in either Stockholm, Gothenburg or Malmö.
The position may require travelling from time to time.
This is a permanent position with an initial probationary period of 6 months.
In accordance with NCC: s safety culture we conduct background checks on final candidates.
NCC Offers
NCC strives to be an appealing employer, providing a work environment where employees can grow and experience well-being. We offer a wide range of employee benefits through our benefit portal, Benify. NCC has collective agreements for all employees, providing a solid foundation of security and clear guidelines so that you know what applies to your employment. We also offer excellent opportunities for continued development and a broad range of further education options, allowing for a long career within the company.
Contact and application
For further information on this position please contact recruiting manager Marie Nordhemmer, Head of Purchasing, +46 72 578 61 35, marie.nordhemmer@ncc.se
or Emma Hilding Liwergren, HR Business Partner, +46 72 215 45 73, emma.hilding.liwergren@ncc.se
.
As we are working continuously with the selection process, we kindly ask you to apply as soon as possible.
Are you ready to make a significant impact and grow with us? Submit your application today and become an essential part of our innovative category management team at NCC Industry!
Build with us - together with the best colleagues in the industry!
At NCC, we are driven to continue developing, whether it's our construction projects or our personal expertise. Every day, we drive the industry's most exciting and complex construction projects forward in close cooperation between our employees, partners and customers. With us, you are a significant employee who contributes to the landmarks that define our cities and communities. Here, our employees take an active role in a corporate culture based on stable values and behaviors for a safe and secure workplace. Our collective expertise and diverse backgrounds make a difference.
