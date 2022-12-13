Software Developer

Sebratec Gothenburg AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2022-12-13


Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Sebratec Gothenburg AB i Göteborg

Sebratec is a Software and Engineering company specialised in services for the tech industry.
We deliver expertise to our clients and help professionals within IT sector to reach the next challenge in their career. Our goal is to create a bridge between Sweden and Brazil, delivering consulting, offshore and in-house services.
The company is growing and we are now looking for a new member to our great family! Would you like to work within a company that shares a startup mentality and a commitment to be a great workplace? Be a part of our Team!
Who are you?
You are open-minded, flexible and thrive under challenging and changing conditions.
As person you are a curious, innovative and analytical problem solver.
You enjoy teamwork and have an inclusive approach to your work.
You deliver high quality code and feel great ownership of the code you produce.
You are willing to cater for the complete lifecycle of the code.

We believe that you bring:
Academic degree in Computer Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Communications Engineering, or other related areas
Engineering or similar relevant experience.

Needed Competence
Skills in C/C++
Familiar with low-level aspects of RTOS
Familiar with command line tools (Linux / Unix) and at least one scripting language (shell, Python, Java).
Fluent English skills, in both speech and writing

Valuable Competence
GIT
Continuous Integration
OpenAPI/Swagger
NoSQL
Docker
Maven
Agile methodologies
DevOps Experience
Test Driven Development

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sebratec Gothenburg AB (org.nr 559052-2909), http://www.sebratec.com/
Kämpegatan 6 (visa karta)
411 04  GÖTEBORG

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Sebratec Gothenburg

Jobbnummer
7253050

Prenumerera på jobb från Sebratec Gothenburg AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Sebratec Gothenburg AB: