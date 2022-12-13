Software Developer
Sebratec Gothenburg AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2022-12-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sebratec Gothenburg AB i Göteborg
Sebratec is a Software and Engineering company specialised in services for the tech industry.
We deliver expertise to our clients and help professionals within IT sector to reach the next challenge in their career. Our goal is to create a bridge between Sweden and Brazil, delivering consulting, offshore and in-house services.
The company is growing and we are now looking for a new member to our great family! Would you like to work within a company that shares a startup mentality and a commitment to be a great workplace? Be a part of our Team!
Who are you?
You are open-minded, flexible and thrive under challenging and changing conditions.
As person you are a curious, innovative and analytical problem solver.
You enjoy teamwork and have an inclusive approach to your work.
You deliver high quality code and feel great ownership of the code you produce.
You are willing to cater for the complete lifecycle of the code.
We believe that you bring:
Academic degree in Computer Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Communications Engineering, or other related areas
Engineering or similar relevant experience.
Needed Competence
Skills in C/C++
Familiar with low-level aspects of RTOS
Familiar with command line tools (Linux / Unix) and at least one scripting language (shell, Python, Java).
Fluent English skills, in both speech and writing
Valuable Competence
GIT
Continuous Integration
OpenAPI/Swagger
NoSQL
Docker
Maven
Agile methodologies
DevOps Experience
Test Driven Development Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sebratec Gothenburg AB
(org.nr 559052-2909), http://www.sebratec.com/
Kämpegatan 6 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Sebratec Gothenburg Jobbnummer
7253050