Software developer 3D vision in Medtech
2024-03-05
Our client is a world leader in high-fidelity endovascular medical simulation solutions. Their headquarters are located in Gothenburg, and they have offices worldwide. Their solutions assist healthcare professionals in skills acquisition, continuous development, and pre-procedural planning. All solutions are, as such, meticulously developed for healthcare providers and the medical industry, covering a spectrum of interventions such as neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral procedures.
As a Software Developer specializing in 3D Vision, you will play a key role in our cross-functional team, contributing to both customer and in-house projects. Your responsibilities encompass the development of 3D content, anatomy, device configuration, scenarios, and procedures within our client's Product Portfolio. Collaborating closely with other departments and colleagues, you will drive improvements with a focus on high quality and innovation.
We value innovation and welcome proactive individuals who aren't afraid to initiate their own ideas. To excel in this role, a humble and thorough approach is essential, and an appreciation for working in an agile environment is a definite plus.
This full-time position is based at our client's Headquarters in central Gothenburg.
Your Responsibilities:
Model instruments, devices, veins, arteries, bones, and internal organs. Generate simulated anatomies from CT data using segmentation software. Adapt existing anatomies to meet new requirements.
Contribute to the creation of customer brandings. Assist in developing GUI standards, images, and logos.
Develop mid-to-high level functionality for our client's simulation cases.
Build and maintain tools and workflows for creating cases, anatomies, devices, etc., for use within our client's software.
Perform testing and verification during development and prior to releases.
Support the creation of video and animation material suitable for our client's products and marketing materials.
Who You Are:
Possess a degree in digital arts, 3D visualization, computer science, IT, or equivalent experience of 2-4 years in a similar role.
Strong skills in C++.
Basic knowledge of GPU shaders in CG or OpenGL.
Demonstrate a genuine technical interest in simulators and an ability to understand end user needs.
Eager to learn and expand your expertise, embracing the challenge of working with a complex product.
Self-motivated and thrive as part of a cross-functional team.
Excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and written.
Comfortable providing continuous constructive feedback to enhance daily work.
A problem solver with a result-oriented mindset and strong attention to detail.
Desired Experiences and Skills:
Experience working in agile teams.
Proficiency in Photo editing SW, 3D Modeling SW, Animation SW, and some form of software development.
Medical knowledge, particularly in anatomy, is a bonus.
Above all, we seek an individual committed to and passionate about driving change within the healthcare industry, making a meaningful impact on our client's future business. Your dedication to our client's products, services, and customers aligning with our values is crucial.
