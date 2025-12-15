Software developer
Etteplan is seeking junior SW developer with interest in data science to join our innovative AI team, which is not only pioneering in Generative AI but also experienced with traditional Machine Learning. We are dedicated to enhancing our offerings and revolutionizing our customers' work with cutting-edge AI and ML technologies. We see as strong trend i AI solutions, but still general-purpose SW development is important, usually performed in phyton & c++
Etteplan is a leading technical consulting company shaping the industries of the future. With a dynamic and inclusive work culture, we offer exciting assignments, diverse customer relationships and an environment where your ambition can flourish. We are over 800+ technology specialists in Sweden who are passionate about technology and people. Together, we shape the innovations and developments of the future within a global business environment. With us, there are many opportunities for those who want to grow and develop in a forward-looking organization.
Your Role
As part of our team at Etteplan Uppsala, you will have the opportunity to work closely with our customers in different industries in a wide variety of projects.
- Participate in the exploration and application of both GenAI and traditional ML to elevate our and our customers' projects.
- Development of control and analytics SW in instruments for life science.
- Develop Proof of Concepts that demonstrate the tangible benefits of AI and ML solutions.
- Design intuitive workflows that seamlessly integrate AI and ML solutions, improving user experience and business outcomes.
- Engage in collaborative efforts with cross-functional teams, including Engineering, Technical Documentation & Factory automation.
Your Profile
We place great emphasis on personal qualities and are looking for someone who wants to grow with us. You are a person who likes to take on new challenges, takes personal responsibility and is used to working towards set goals. You are genuinely interested in technology and stay up to date on trends. You are innovative and like to collaborate with others.
We are looking for a candidate who is willing to continue learning and develop into an AI and ML expert. It is important that you take Initiative to propel new technologies and enhance their adoption. If you have a proactive approach coupled with strategic insight and a service-centric mindset, you are the one we are looking for.
To fulfill the needs of our customers, you need to:
- Have a technical MSc. or BSc. degree with a strong foundation in technology, computer science, or a related field.
- Have 2-3 years of work experience
- Be fluent in technical English. Swedish languish minimum basic level
- Be proficiency in AI and ML development tools.
It is an advantage if you have experience or knowledge in any of these programs: Microsoft Azure, Machine Learning, TensorFlow, Pytorch, Scikit-learn, Docker and/or Kubernetes. It is a plus if you are familiar with project-based work.
Being a Consultant at Etteplan
As a consultant at Etteplan, you get the best of both worlds: the security of being employed by us and the freedom to grow through exciting projects. You might have a chance to work on-site with the client, at one of our offices, or occasionally from home. The setup is tailored to the assignment, and regardless of where you are, you're always an important part of a bigger picture. Depending on your location in the country, you may join our in-house projects or work directly in the client's project team. With us, you'll have the chance to grow, be challenged, and contribute to innovative solutions - together with colleagues who are a great source of support and inspiration.
Application
Apply by uploading your CV and answering a few short questions related to the position. Selection and interviews are ongoing, so don't wait to submit your application. The recruitment process starts with a phone interview and is followed by meetings with the responsible consulting manager and, if needed, additional colleagues. Our goal is to make the process smooth so that together we can take the next step forward.
Do you feel Etteplan is the right fit for you? Submit your application today and become part of our team!
Christmas Holidays Are Here
We have several exciting job postings during this period, which means we're receiving more applications than usual. Since the selection process will take place during the first weeks of January, it may take a little longer for us to update you on your status in the recruitment process. We appreciate your patience. We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
