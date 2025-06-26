Software Developer
2025-06-26
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
At Radio Products Sweden, we pride ourselves on being a leading Radio Network R&D unit in the industry, committed to innovation and excellence. Our agile approach enables us to develop and maintain top-tier Radio products, providing our global clientele with cutting-edge solutions that drive future growth. Specializing in 5G and LTE Network solutions, we cater to operators worldwide.
As part of the Product Engineering Unit Radio within Business Unit Networks, we harness the latest telecommunication technologies. Our vibrant workplace fosters continuous learning, creativity, and excitement daily. Based in Kista, Stockholm, our influence and impact extend across the globe.
We are seeking a talented Radio Software Developer to contribute to Ericsson's continued success. Our team is dedicated to systemizing, crafting, and testing software for Radio Units, with shared responsibility for all team tasks.
If you're ready to embark on an exhilarating career journey with us, apply now to become part of our innovative team!
What you will do:
• Collaborate in a cross-functional team, engaging in all phases of the development cycle, from initial requirement analysis to design, implementation, verification, delivery, and maintenance.
• Execute software development, hardware integration, and system verification for Radio Units.
• Lead software development within a complex system architecture featuring both software and hardware components.
• Tackle sophisticated systems and solve challenging problems.
• Provide expertise in software system design, architectural principles, and test automation.
• Mentor and support fellow developers.
• Build and sustain a professional network by actively engaging with other areas of product development, including product system, hardware design, product integration and verification teams, to foster collaboration and innovation.
The skills you bring:
• A Master of Science degree in Electronics/Electrical Engineering, Wireless Communication, Computer Science, or equivalent.
• A minimum of 3 years of experience in software development, preferably in Radio Software.
• Expertise in embedded systems with real-time capabilities, spanning both hardware and software.
• Proficiency in operating system principles, particularly Linux.
• Knowledge of signal processing and antenna systems.
• Understanding of computer and mobile networks.
• Skilled in C++ programming for product development.
• Experience with Java for automation and verification.
• Strong integration, troubleshooting, and debugging skills.
• Familiarity with Radio products.
• Insight into product development and lifecycle management.
• Excellent communication skills and an open-minded approach.
Highly organized, solution-oriented, detail-focused, and perseverant.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-10
