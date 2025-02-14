Software Developer

Myway Express Jönköping AB / Datajobb / Södertälje
2025-02-14


Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje, Salem, Ekerö, Nykvarn, Botkyrka eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Myway Express Jönköping AB i Södertälje, Jönköping eller i hela Sverige

You love to code and develop new technologies and solve complex issues.
You have a relevant degree/diploma in IT.
You have a sharp mind and analytical skills along with proactive and solution-oriented thinking.
you have solid communication and collaboration skills
You have skills in
• Core Java, J2EE, Spring
• RESTful Services / API work experience
• Work experience in cloud technologies
• Should know how to deploy Java applications on any clouds like AWS / Google / Azure/others
• Database - NoSQL, MongoDB, cosmos DB etc.
• Knowledge of Javascript and HTML5

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
E-post: myway.express.arbetsformedlingen@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Myway Express Jönköping AB (org.nr 559093-4245)

Jobbnummer
9165980

Prenumerera på jobb från Myway Express Jönköping AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Myway Express Jönköping AB: