Software Developer

You love to code and develop new technologies and solve complex issues. You have a relevant degree/diploma in IT. You have a sharp mind and analytical skills along with proactive and solution-oriented thinking. you have solid communication and collaboration skills You have skills in • Core Java, J2EE, Spring • RESTful Services / API work experience • Work experience in cloud technologies • Should know how to deploy Java applications on any clouds like AWS / Google / Azure/others • Database - NoSQL, MongoDB, cosmos DB etc. • Knowledge of Javascript and HTML5