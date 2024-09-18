Software Developer
International Consumer Services Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos International Consumer Services Sweden AB i Stockholm
Software Developer Developer
MUST BE AUTHORIZED TO WORK IN SWEDEN.
The position is located in our headquarters in central Stockholm, Sweden
Are you a talented and motivated Python developer seeking a unique career opportunity in Stockholm? We are looking for a passionate individual to join our growing team seeking software developers with hands-on experience in Python and AngularJS.
We seek individuals that like to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Who you are
Technical proficiency
Minimum 2 years professional experience with Python
Experience working with databases and datasets (MySQL preferred)
Experience with Angular or React
Strong understanding of source control and cloud environments
ElasticSearch, MongoDB knowledge is a plus
Personal qualities
Passionate about building technology solutions and eager to learn and grow.
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
Strong communication and teamwork abilities
Ability to work independently and take ownership of projects
Fluent in English (both written and spoken)
We are hiring dynamic individuals - always looking to improve themselves and their projects. As we are developing applications that are already live in some stage - experience with client interaction will be a plus.
Supplemental technologies that are beneficial to working with us are: Git, GCloud SDK, NoSQL databases, BigData algorithms and data manipulation, HA application design, BI data handling, and web scraping.
Compensation & Benefits:
Competitive salary and benefits package
Opportunity to work on challenging and impactful projects and tasks
Career improvement opportunities
Collaborative and supportive work environment
Working for and with international clients
Great culture, a learning environment and potential for career advancement
About Us
ValueChecker is a project by ICSS which was founded in 2005 and we have been at the forefront of the reviews and product aggregation sector. We collect, catalog and warehouse data as well as write software to manipulate, present and share it. We are a diverse team, currently hailing from every continent except Antarctica.
We have developed the cloud-based product appraisal tool ValueChecker.ai, that is now quickly growing globally within InsurTech.
ValueChecker is a revolutionary product expert tool for the Insurance industry. It enables fast, simple and credible identification, valuation and depreciation of product claims. ValueChecker builds upon the technology and experience gained by ICSS (and its flagship project, alaTest) since 2005 in the field of consumer product information. We welcome all nationalities and backgrounds - so long as you are legally employable in Sweden. Our company's primary language is English.
Apply now!
Submit your CV and cover letter in English through our careers portal: https://careers.valuechecker.ai/jobs/4991397-software-developer?promotion=1154523-trackable-share-link-af-software-developer
Please reference 'Software Developer Developer' in the subject line.
Note: We require a small coding challenge to be completed by all applicants that pass the first review round. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED IN ENGLISH.
You must be authorized to work in Sweden
The position is located in our headquarters in central Stockholm, Sweden
Sökord: MySQL, Python, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, Google Cloud, Python Scrapy, CI/CD Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Python Fullstack Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare International Consumer Services Sweden AB
(org.nr 556680-3572)
Söder Mälarstrand 21 (visa karta
)
118 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8907605