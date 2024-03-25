Software Developer
2024-03-25
We are looking for you who love to code, develop new technologies and solve complex issues. You have a relevant degree/diploma in IT.
You have a sharp mind and analytical skills along with proactive and solution-oriented thinking. You have solid communication and collaboration skills
You have skills in
• Core Java, J2EE, Spring
• RESTful Services / API work experience
• Work experience in cloud technologies
• Should know how to deploy Java applications on any clouds like AWS / Google / Azure/others
• Database - NoSQL, MongoDB, cosmos DB etc.
• Knowledge of Javascript and HTML5
SEND YOUR CV TODAY AT!workatquantumservices@gmail.com
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-25
E-post: workatquantumservices@gmail.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Systemutvecklare/Programmerare". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559460-3184) Jobbnummer
8566802