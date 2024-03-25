Software Developer

Quantum Services AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-03-25


We are looking for you who love to code, develop new technologies and solve complex issues. You have a relevant degree/diploma in IT.
You have a sharp mind and analytical skills along with proactive and solution-oriented thinking. You have solid communication and collaboration skills
You have skills in
• Core Java, J2EE, Spring
• RESTful Services / API work experience
• Work experience in cloud technologies
• Should know how to deploy Java applications on any clouds like AWS / Google / Azure/others
• Database - NoSQL, MongoDB, cosmos DB etc.
• Knowledge of Javascript and HTML5

SEND YOUR CV TODAY AT!
workatquantumservices@gmail.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-25
E-post: workatquantumservices@gmail.com

