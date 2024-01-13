Software Developer
2024-01-13
Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, IT, Mechanical or related engineering degree.
7+ Years' experience in Software / IT Services specialization
Microsoft Technologies experience in ASP.Net, C#, MVC, .Net Core, Web API, MSMQ, RabbitMQ
Web Technologies experience in Javascript, Jquery , HTML, SQL Server, Node.js, Angular js
Cloud Experience in Azure Deployment, Azure DevOps, Agile Methodology
Services Experience : Consulting, Implementation, Customization, Enterprise Integrations, System Upgrade, Application & Data Migration, Enablement, Training
Activities / Phases : To understand and Analyse requirements, To develop technical specifications, Software design, Software Development, Application Customization, Various Testing - Unit, Systems, Integration etc, Deployment & Post Go-Live Support
Good communication skills: English Language proficiency is must
Industry Functional knowledge - nice to have
Experience working with Global / International customers on enterprise systems - nice to have
