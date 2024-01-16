Manager Target Laboratory
Who we are
Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. We are dedicated to innovation, quality, rigor and transparency, providing outstanding solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
The vital role of proteins in understanding human biology has been recognized for many decades, but technological limitations severely restricted the comprehensive investigation of the huge number of proteins that could be important in different biological processes and diseases. With Olink, scientists can now simultaneously measure thousands of human proteins using just a few uL of blood sample, with highly specific, thoroughly validated assays that cover a very wide dynamic range (fg/mL to ug/mL).
In a few years, Olink has grown rapidly from a small, Sweden-based company offering assays for a few hundred proteins, to a NASDAQ-listed (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.olink.com%2Finvestor-relations&data=05%7C01%7Cthomas.bennett%40olink.com%7C44d00a4e60cc45da8f8b08da2d189513%7C0bc012cfb3e946bd95a6cecc37315bb1%7C1%7C0%7C637871880838157918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=%2F1avRLTDgaZQT7%2FHLQVoC2z6iY%2FlV6p088C3xz0TkuI%3D&reserved=0)
organization with a strong global presence, a broad portfolio (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.olink.com%2Fproducts-services%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cthomas.bennett%40olink.com%7C44d00a4e60cc45da8f8b08da2d189513%7C0bc012cfb3e946bd95a6cecc37315bb1%7C1%7C0%7C637871880838157918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=67Dhfg2OK3oTJU4HR9ipLduzEFYVrwrcHRERFZ%2BShm8%3D&reserved=0)
of flexible protein biomarker solutions and library of high quality, thoroughly validated assays that covers ~5400 proteins.
For more information about Olink, please visit www.olink.com
Position Description
At the Analysis Service Department (AS) in Uppsala, we analyze our customers' samples by using either qPCR readouts for our Midplex Products in our Target Laboratory, or NGS readouts for our Highplex Products in our Explore Laboratory. Additionally, there is also an AS Quality unit who is responsible for ensuring that our high quality standards are met. We are now looking to hire a manager for our Target Laboratory. The Target Laboratory currently consists of 16 team members. As Manager for the Target Laboratory, you will have 13 direct reports including one Manager, Product Specialist and Team coordinator.
This is a diversified and highly developing role that requires supervision of the daily qPCR workflow and the ability to facilitate improvements and open discussions for high throughput production, prioritize and delegate tasks on a short notice. As Manager Target Laboratory you are responsible for the delivery of high-quality analysis services according to set timelines and costs and you get the chance to lead and work alongside a talented and highly skilled team of Laboratory Engineers, Data analysts, Instrument manager, and Product Specialist. You will be a part of the AS EMEA Management team and report to Head of Analysis Service EMEA. You will be based in our Uppsala headquarters.
Primary Responsibilities
• Recruit, develop, motivate, and lead a highly skilled team of Laboratory Engineers.
• Ensure adequate inventory levels to support continuous lab activities.
• Ensure instrument calibration and preventative maintenance activities performed according to defined schedules.
• Ensure planning lab schedules for execution of customer projects in cooperation with Project Coordinators.
• Ensure adequate training of laboratory staff.
• Support and facilitate the introduction of process improvements and new technology/products.
• Present Laboratory and Laboratory process at audits supported by Quality Engineer Team.
• Promote a culture of safety and continuous improvement and drive Olink Policies, Guidelines and Core Values.
Qualifications/Skills
• Bachelor's degree within the Life Science field or similar.
• Several years of documented experience of laboratory work, experience with qPCR methods and instrumentation is a plus.
• At least a couple of years of experience from a leading role, as a Manager, Team Leader etc.
• Fluent in both Swedish and English.
As a person you are thorough and have an eye for details, with the ability to put details in relation to the broader picture to aim for long lasting solutions. You can be flexible and adjust to new circumstances on a short notice without losing sight of the long-term goal. You are a self-motivated, and pro-active leader with an interest in developing employees, teams, and processes. You need to have integrity and the ability to be pragmatic when needed. Since you will be responsible for the delivery of the Target projects to our customers, it is important that you have strong communication skills and a customer focus at all times.
If you feel that your professional and personal skills fit into the description, please send us your application and come join Olink! The selection process is on-going so please apply as soon as possible, however no later than 2024.02.11.
