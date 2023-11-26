Software Developer
Hgrec AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-11-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hgrec AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Our customer is currently in an exhilarating phase as it seeks to make their service accessible to laboratories worldwide as a Software-as-a-Service. With clinical evidence from over 75,000 men published in top journals, the service has already demonstrated its superiority over other tests.
To further advance our customers cause, they are seeking to reinforce their Software Solution team by hiring a Software Developer. As a member of their development team, your contributions will play a significant role in saving lives.
Main responsibilities
The job entails creating software products for both external and internal use. This includes developing software such as a risk score equation tool.
Additionally, the role requires maintaining the software products that have been developed. This involves troubleshooting any issues that arise and providing support to users.
Your qualificationsWe believe that you have a university degree in IT, software development, bioinformatics or a related field. While having prior experience in relevant positions may be beneficial, it is not a mandatory requirement.
It is essential that you possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills, as well as proficiency in documentation. As our customer is experiencing rapid growth and transformation, it is important that you have a positive outlook towards both established practices and potential changes.
Basic Qualifications
• C#.NET 6 (cross platform)
• SQL
• GitHub
• Understanding software design patterns and IT architecture
Optional/Preferred Qualifications
• Docker
• Automated testing (we are using xUnit)
• Web API
• DevOps: Continuous integration/continuous delivery, GitHub actions &/or Azure Pipelines
• Python
• Web development for front-end: JavaScript, HTML, CSS
Message queue e.g., RabbitMQ
• Web framework e.g., React
• Cloud service e.g., Azure
• Elastic Stack
• Kubernetes
• VB (mainly for maintenance of older products e.g., LIMS)
• Power BI
• Experience from regulated business e.g., medical device
To easily apply for the position, just send an email with your CV to pontus.werngren@happygroup.se
with the subject "Software" Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HGRec AB
(org.nr 559151-9458), https://www.hgrec.se/software-developer/
Holländargatan 29 (visa karta
)
113 59 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8287999